3 new coaches and lot of new QBs in the Big 12 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer April 26, 2022
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) carries past Noah Arinze (42) during the school's NCAA college spring football game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Norman, Okla.
FILE - New Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire speaks during an NCAA college football news conference Nov. 9, 2021, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Texas New TCU coach Sonny Dykes and Texas Tech's Joey McGuire wrapped up their first spring drills without naming a starter, though both inherited multiple quarterbacks with starting experience.
FILE - New TCU NCAA college football head coach Sonny Dykes speaks during an introductory news conference in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. TCU coach Sonny Dykes and Texas Tech's Joey McGuire wrapped up their first spring drills without naming a starter, though both inherited multiple quarterbacks with starting experience.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables arranges former players and their families for a group photo before the NCAA college football team's spring game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Norman, Okla.
6 of6
There are three new head coaches in the Big 12 and there will be a few new starting quarterbacks when the season kicks off in September. Only Oklahoma has both.
More than 75,000 fans showed up over the weekend for Oklahoma’s spring game, less than five months after the sudden departures of coach Lincoln Riley and two quarterbacks who had each flashed some Heisman Trophy potential during their short stays in Norman.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS