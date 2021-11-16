2 Duke basketball players face DWI-related charges

Ben McKeown/AP

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Two Duke basketball players — coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and a top NBA prospect — were arrested over the weekend on charges related to impaired driving, according to court records.

Michael Savarino, Krzyzewski’s grandson, was pulled over for a stop sign violation in rural Orange County just after 1 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Chris Knox, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesman. The 20-year-old junior was driving teammate Paolo Banchero’s white Jeep and admitted that he had consumed “several shots,” according to court records.