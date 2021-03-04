- ‘Basketball Capital of the World’: Storrs or Indiana?
- UConn navigating three weeks in the NCAA’s Texas bubble
- Darien girls earn return trip to FCIAC hockey final
- Girls ice hockey top performers/games to watch
- Time is now for James Bouknight to cement UConn legacy
- Nika Muhl idolizes Dennis Rodman. UConn needs that intensity in the NCAA...
- The junior does a lot of the dirty work, making it easier for stars like Paige Bueckers to prosper. By Doug Bonjour
- I only want to give more texture to the tweet. And if you think that is weak-kneed, you’re thinking wrong. I feel stronger about the tweet now than when I sent it. By Jeff Jacobs
- The Darien boys basketball team delivered a dominating second half and defeated Ludlowe 51-40 in the opening round of the FCIAC playoffs Tuesday in Fairfield. By Dave Stewart
- Tufto and Petruzzelli are Quinnipiac’s first duo to receive the honor in the same year. The winner will be announced April 9. By Michael Fornabaio
- Darien scored early and often and rolled to a 9-0 shutout of the Ridgefield/Danbury co-op in the FCIAC girls ice hockey quarterfinals Monday at the Darien Ice House. By Dave Stewart
Latest News
- Darien’s Spencer Knight, a sophomore with the Boston College men’s ice hockey team, was named the Hockey East Player of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday. By Dave Stewart
- Grassroots, is a non-profit youth development organization whose mission is to build a foundation for success through tennis and education, will host a virtual one-hour fundraising event in March. The event, on March 25 from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45... By Staff Reports
- The sophomore from Darien helped the United States to gold at the World Junior Championship and helped Boston College to HEA’s regular-season title. By Michael Fornabaio
- David Benedict lives in a house with expansive rooms and open floor plans, where normally he hosts the parties necessary for one of the most complicated jobs in college sports. By Mike Anthony
- It seems everyone expects No. 3-seeded UConn to win this week’s Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden, as the Huskies arrive in NYC on a roll. By David Borges
Most Popular
- Police: Heroin tip leads to arrests of father and son
- Darien opposes state’s proposed ‘one-size-fits-all’ housing measures
- Social media reacts to the discrepancies between men’s, women’s NCAA Tournament living conditions
- Darien artist hosts diversity talk
- Shopping around for a COVID-19 vaccine? Some say it’s not worth it.
- Slàinte! Irish dancing, fare and friendship enjoyed in Darien on St. Patrick’s Day
- ‘We really don't have much to lose’: High Point may not stand a chance against UConn, but they’ll give it their best shot
- Jim Calhoun, Alex Oriakhi, Charles Okwandu fondly recall Kemba Walker’s famous stepback, UConn’s miracle Big East tourney run. By David Borges
- This week’s top performances include rivalry games and a few playoff previews. By Dave Stewart
- Goalie Spencer Knight made 32 saves as the second-ranked Boston College men’s ice hockey team defeated No. 18 Northeastern and wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Hockey East Tournament. By Dave Stewart
- New Canaan junior Caitlin Tully scored with 2:32 remaining in overtime as the Rams edged rival Darien 4-3 in a thriller Saturday night at the Darien Ice House. By Dave Stewart
- Duke’s Henry Williams and Boston College’s Emmet Sheehan, both of Darien, picked up pitching wins during a three-game baseball series in Durham, N.C., last weekend. By Dave Stewart
- This week’s top performances include a career milestone and a pair of comeback wins. By Dave Stewart
- Even during tough times when high school sports have had their seasons shortened and club activities have been altered, the Blue Wave Booster Club has been funding important projects for Darien High School.
- Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League, first injured his toe against the Cleveland Browns in the Divisional Rounds of the postseason. He did go on to play in the Super Bowl with a limp. A... By Dr. Robert F. Weiss
- Jones, out of Wilbur Cross, is a massive young man embracing a massive role for a program set to reboot after skipping the 2020 season. By Mike Anthony
- RIDGEFIELD — After tying New Canaan last week, Darien senior captain Sam Erickson wasn’t happy. He said the team needed to play more physical and come out faster the next time it took the ice. On Wednesday afternoon, sparked by... By Pete Paguaga