Sitting on land that was once part of Darien's Pear Tree Point School, a French colonial estate being built at 78 Long Neck Point Road has hit the market for $18 million.

Pear Tree Point School was a private elementary school, the only one of its kind in Darien, founded in 1996. During its 22 years, it educated over 1,300 students before closing in 2018. After the school closed, the 2005 Irrevocable Kirmar Trust — managed by coal billionaire and Darien native Hans J. Mende — purchased the property for $8.65 million in 2018 as a real estate investment. The trust tore down the school building and divided the property into four separate lots.

The house being built at 78 Long Neck Point Road is the first of four possible houses planned for the old school property. Each house is set to be distinctly different, for example, the one set for 74 Long Neck Point Road will be more modern-style. The additional lots of 1.24 acres of land at 92 Pear Tree Point Road and 1.14 acres of land at 88 Pear Tree Point Road are on sale for $4.5M each. However, if they do not sell, Outlook Realty and property manager agent Jon Magnotta said there are plans to create houses on them as well.

Cardello Architects / Contributed

The estate is being made to look older than it actually; the exterior will be cast stone the roof will be slate.

"On the inside [the house] lives like a 2024 build, but on the outside, it has the aesthetic of an older home, with a French style that is unique. Right now there are so many homes all over that are shingle and have that New England Nantucket look, and I love them personally, but we decided to do something more European, more elegant, more luxurious and something that isn't like every other property," Magnotta said.

The frame for the house is up and construction on the roof is currently being completed. Magnotta said the house is planned to be fully built by the spring of 2024.

The entrance of the 7,718-square-foot house will feature a sculptural staircase and the railings throughout are being custom-made with either iron or bronze. The house, with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, is planned to have an open layout, and the rear of the house will have floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The pieces for the kitchen are and the primary bathroom are being crafted in Europe.

The outdoor area will have three covered porches and, a pool and a patio. And the house's balcony is designed to give residents a view of the Goodwives River.

Magnotta said if the property does not sell it might be listed for rent in the future.

Real estate tracking firm Redfin listed median prices for the house's 06820 ZIP code at $1,450,000 in February 2023. Redfin notes average houses in the area often sell for 2 percent above the list price and are off the market in about 36 days, while the hottest houses sell for three percent above the asking price and are only on the market for about 15 days.

Outlook Realty listing agents for 78 Long Neck Point Road in Darien, Magnotta and Kristina Stewart, can be reached at (203) 246-5052 and (203) 570-5857 respectively.