Sitting on land that was once part of Darien's Pear Tree Point School, a French colonial estate being built at 78 Long Neck Point Road has hit the market for $18 million.
Pear Tree Point School was a private elementary school, the only one of its kind in Darien, founded in 1996. During its 22 years, it educated over 1,300 students before closing in 2018. After the school closed, the 2005 Irrevocable Kirmar Trust — managed by coal billionaire and Darien native Hans J. Mende — purchased the property for $8.65 million in 2018 as a real estate investment. The trust tore down the school building and divided the property into four separate lots.