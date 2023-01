As a retired Darien resident, I strongly encourage the Board of Education to continue funding our schools’ robotics program. The generous grant by the Darien Foundation funded two years of the program; it is now incumbent upon the Board of Education to continue funding to ensure students are exposed to robotics, as well as other STEM initiatives.

Younger children can learn programming easily; with a few lines of code and some patience, they can can get a robot to move — a more tangible and entertaining way to pick up programming.

Robotics teaches problem-solving skills, patience and the courage to work through mistakes, in addition to stimulating curiosity. It will provide an important skill set for their future. We have witnessed the rapid technological changes in our lives; our children should be prepared for what will undoubtedly develop in their futures.

Larry Seary, Darien