Bravo Darien High School cast, crew and musicians for their gripping and spectacular performance of “Newsies” last week!

Disney’s “Newsies” is the rousing tale of the New York City newsboys and newsgirls 1899 strike against newspaper magnate, Joseph Pulitzer.

With the opening scene, the lead character played by Luke Ryan captured the mood of the story poignantly. The acting, the choreography, the singing , the music were all superb. The all-high school cast included a middle-schooler who stole many a scene.

How fortunate to have had the talents of Mrs. Raskopf for the period-specific costuming for the large cast.

Especially thrilling was that the pit orchestra was comprised of 15 high school musician students directed by the inimitable Mr. Grauer. That the music was provided by high-schoolers may be a DHS historical first.

I’m sure it took an army of persons to create this performance and many hours of hard work on the part of the students. Kudos all!

Gloria Moss, Stamford