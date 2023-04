On Thursday, Sept. 8, Darien First Selectwoman Monica McNally and I attended a public hearing conducted by the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) regarding Aquarion’s filing for a 25 percent water rate increase over three years. We were two of three people at the meeting other than the regulators and 10 people from Aquarion.

Monica travelled to Westport Town Hall to testify against the rate increase and help Darien citizens.

Fast forward to March 15 – PURA decided that Aquarion was not entitled to a rate increase, but actually had to decrease its rates.

Next time you turn on the faucet, remember to thank Monica for her conscientious, good work.

Paul Hendrickson, Darien