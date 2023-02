In the Feb. 2 edition of the Darien Times the Editorial Board of Hearst Connecticut Media accurately and admirably spells out the dangers of recent political efforts to redefine what constitutes "affordable" housing. However, the danger of these legislative efforts is even more dire than that laid out.

There has been a long history of governmental redlining and town of Darien illegal foot dragging when it comes to supplying affordable housing. It is only a matter of time before some prescient law firm brings a class action lawsuit against the town of Darien alleging a "pattern and practice" (the legal bright line for illegal conduct) of illicit and actionable racial discrimination in the provision of affordable housing. That will be a wallopingly expensive lawsuit to settle and the settlement will be far more costly than monetary — it will bring mandated and enforceable court ordered behaviors.

The firm that brings this lawsuit will make many millions in legal fees, which they will build into the cost of the settlement, and which will be paid by Darien taxpayers. Town counsel and its hirees will have to defend against this lawsuit and that will also cost Darien taxpayers many millions of dollars.

The bottom line is that we can do this the hard expensive way or we can do it the easy more cost effective way. The latter involves voluntarily providing affordable housing in full compliance with state mandates, with no bogus revision of what is "affordable."

Margaret A. Rague, Darien