My name is Morgan Moir and I reside on Little Brook Road North in Darien, along with my parents Lauren and Robert Moir. I have lived with them at this address for about 15 years. I am also a student at Bennington College in Bennington, Vt.

Growing up on such a gorgeous street, always brimming with wildlife, nature and beautiful views was an absolute blessing. Seeing the trees frosted with snow during the winter while driving down the street will always be a precious memory. Unfortunately, what once was a scenic street rich with vegetation is now unbearable. This massacre of trees is nothing short of a tragedy, one that I felt could have been prevented, but now it seems to be too late.

Not only is this deforestation visually horrendous, but this will undoubtedly have a harmful effect on the environment and wildlife of this area, which is abundant. Rapid deforestation of large areas can cause temperature swings because the trees that once regulated the heat during the day and the cold at night are now gone. Additionally, reptiles, some bird species, small mammals and large mammals seem to ignore rail traffic and benefit from vegetation planted near railways that provide food, shelter and protection. Removing this protection will encourage more animals to cross over and/or stand on the railway lines, leading to them being hit and killed by trains. This is not to mention the food shortage, loss of biodiversity, habitat loss and habitat fragmentation that will and has surely occurred as a result of this destruction.

Furthermore, I would not be surprised if this made it much harder for people to sell their homes in this area. After all, I cannot imagine who would want to live next to such a disaster. Not only this but the noise that comes from the passing trains that was once muffled by the trees is now egregiously loud and disturbing to families. Little Brook Road and Little Brook Road North will always be very special to me, but so much of the beauty and charm of the area is gone, and what remains of it is nauseating.

When I first heard about the plans to cut down the trees, I felt that if all of my amazing neighbors and I advocated, spoke up and utilized any resources that we could, mayhap we would be able to prevent this disaster. The previous first selectman, Jayme Stevenson, was very vocal about protecting this area and preventing as much deforestation as possible. Though, in the past few months, it seems that all of the emails, letters, speeches at town hall, social media posts, etc. have fallen on deaf ears.

I am incredibly saddened and disappointed not only at this destruction but also at the lack of efforts from First Selectman Monica McNally to protect what was once a beautiful area, rich with biodiversity and nature. While it seems to be too late for Little Brook Road, if you can hear our pleas, I beseech those who have the power to take a stand to protect other areas like ours, to preserve memories, nature, the environment and our faith in this town. As time goes on with no help from those who lead us, it seems that more and more harm to our town will continue to be done. Despite this, it is never too late to do the right thing, and I implore you to do so.

Morgan Moir, Darien