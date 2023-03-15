Letter to the Editor: Darien officials fail to prevent devastation of neighborhoods by Eversource, CTDOT

Elected officials fail to prevent devastation of neighborhoods
Since early January, Eversource and the CT Department of Transportation have been clearcutting an unknown number of trees throughout Darien. Visit Littlebrook Road to the entrance of Selleck's Woods and the Dunlap Nature Preserve; Raymond Street near the train overpass; Noroton Train Station; the Darien Train Station; or even Woodway Country Club and see how barren those areas are now that Eversource and CTDOT have visited. Unfortunately, these areas are only the beginning of what Eversource plans for Darien. Their vegetation management plan for 2023 includes Brookside Road past Cherry Lawn Park and nearby streets.