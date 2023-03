Darien Library was thrilled to host its eighth annual mini golf event on Feb. 11 and 12. Over the course of the weekend, we welcomed over 1,450 golfers of all ages. It was amazing to witness the bright faces and happy voices of attendees as they putted their way throughout the building.

We were especially excited to see so many newcomers this year! On Feb. 10, the YWCA hosted a well-attended newcomers’ event that allowed adults to mingle over light bites and cocktails and try their hand at the course before it opened to the public on Saturday.

All proceeds from mini golf are dedicated directly to library resources. While tax dollars pay for staff and the basic operations of the building, it is critical to note that private donations are the only source of funding for all of the books, computers, technology, research databases, programs, financial resources such as the Bloomberg terminal and the library’s impressive range of programs that make us so extraordinary.

We would like to express our immense gratitude for the exceptionally generous families and local businesses that sponsored the event this year. Our Premier Hole in One sponsors included Cross Private Client Insurance, Sheree Frank (Houlihan Laurence Real Estate), and The Wyper Family. Our Par Hole sponsors included Alan Hyatt Landscaping LLC; A.P. Construction; The Blair Family; Carta, McAlister & Moore LLC; Encon Heating & AC; Floor Covering Warehouse; GWAY Printing & Graphics; Maryann Lehmann DDS; Nedder and Associates LLC; NOLA Physical Therapy; Rand Insurance; and TD Bank. Our Tee and Green sponsors included The Darien Toy Box, Hands on Pottery, Kumon and Michael Joseph's Catering. Gifts in kind were provided by Darien Chamber of Commerce, Two Roads Brewing Company and Michael Joseph’s Catering.

Thank you to all who sponsored, attended, and played. We are already looking forward to next year!

Melissa Noonan, Darien Library development coordinator