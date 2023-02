On Jan. 26, YWCA Darien/Norwalk Parent Awareness and the Thriving Youth Task Force hosted the workshop “Creating a Bully-Free Culture: Modeling Kindness and Inclusivity for Our Children” with executive coach and corporate trainer Melissa Schulz.

In addition to discussing bullying amongst our children, the presenter spoke to our behavior as adults and what we may be doing unintentionally to exhibit bullying behavior and exclusion. The takeaways were important for our community and merit sharing on a broader platform.

Our children are watching and listening, even when we think they aren’t. They hear us on the phone, on the playground, in our social circles and even online. They hear how we speak to and about others at restaurants, on the sidelines, and at town and school events.

Some of Schulz’s tips for building awareness of our own behaviors to help influence our children include:

Be an "upstander," not a bystander. Know how to identify bullying and harassment and interrupt it — in your home, with friends, in the classroom, on the playing fields, everywhere.

Talk about unkind, inappropriate and bullying behavior and how to stand up to it safely; role play how you’ll respond in “tense” situations.

Remember to focus on the behaviors, not the person. Don’t pigeonhole a child who is behaving badly as a “bad kid” or they may continue to play that part. They are struggling too.

Recognize your own unkind behaviors and comments toward others and yourself. Avoid gossip and putdowns.

Teach young people skills for effective conflict resolution and role model it in your own life.

Build your emotional intelligence and help build it in others. Cultivate gratitude, empathy and kindness one person at a time (starting with yourself).

Listen to your children with compassion, validate their feelings, and help them advocate for themselves.

Get to know people different from you, lean into your own unconscious bias and expose your children to other cultures and interests.

Show humility, admit mistakes and share your failures so children know they don’t have to be perfect.

Adults, remember: a kinder, healthier and more inclusive community starts with us.

Rebecca Martorella, program coordinator, YWCA Parent Awareness, YWCA Darien/Norwalk, and Christina Passaretti, vice-chair, Thriving Youth Task Force