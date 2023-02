This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

We are a group of residents and friends alarmed by tree loss in Darien.

Trees provide environmental, ecological and health benefits to the community. The Governor’s Council on Climate Change has published extensively, documenting that trees offer natural solutions to offset the impact of extreme weather due to climate change.

A 2021 University of Connecticut study showed Darien’s average temperature increased 10 degrees in the past 20 years, faster than any other town in Fairfield or New Haven counties. Concurrently, there has been a loss of 3.55 percent of the deciduous tree canopy. Catastrophic flooding caused damage to 200 homes and 24 businesses in Darien during Tropical Storm Ida in 2021. We will continue to suffer severe flooding due to unchecked development and impervious surfaces if we don’t immediately take preservation and augmentation of our tree canopy seriously.

Darien’s 2016 Conservation Plan recommends we become a “tree city,” but there is no strategic plan to achieve this designation. The benefits include reduced energy costs, stormwater management, erosion control and preserved/increased biodiversity.

The devastation from Eversource’s clear-cutting off Raymond Street and Littlebrook Road is shocking, and more is to follow. Brookside Road and adjoining neighborhoods are part of Eversource’s 2023 cutting calendar.

This is a wake-up call.

The town’s recent agreement with Eversource allows the removal of 85 percent of the trees in dispute and compounds the ecological damage by cutting during nesting season. The plan leaves behind aggressive invasives that will quickly overtake whatever saplings and pollinator plants local wildlife doesn’t enjoy first.

Given the vulnerability of our remaining tree canopy, Darien must adopt a long-term strategy by a formal ordinance or a Tree Advisory Boar and Planning and Zoning Commission process change.

We hope our First Selectman Monica McNally will be instrumental in this effort.

Kathy Armstrong, Margaret Arrix, Karen Ayoub, Philip Ayoub, Luc Ayoub, Susan Ballard, Kristy Barclay, Joseph Bartning, Adam Boghosian, Morgan Boghosian, Emily Budner, Aaron Budner, Annie Burleigh, Denise Cara*, Carol Caufield, Lynn Christopher, Tom Christopher, Robert Cohen, Alex Cohen, Deborah Colon*, Megan Connolly, John Connolly, PJ Conrad, Katherine Crouse, Jeff Crouse, Beth Crump, Blair Crump, Vicki D’Agnostio*, Greg D’Agnostio*, Ron D’Andrea*, Emily D’Andrea*, Heather Drugge, Janeen Duarte, Meghan Durkin, Jennifer Erdlen, Diane Farrell, Jim Farrell, Kathleen Finnegan, Jennifer Geddes, Kimberly Goldi Lewis, Taylor Gould, Elizabeth Hall, Ken Hamilton, Mia Handler, Clare Hare, Amy Harned, Peter Harned, Laurie Heiss*, Kristina Hess, John Hess, Ingrid Hess, Pamela Huber, Arthur Anderson Huber, Ceci Jansen, Meaghan Katz, Sonya Klein, Christine LaJaunie, Kelly Lesko, Kymberly Levine, Rita Marber, Natalie Martin, Robert Martin, Amy Mattucci, Eve Mauger, Leslie McCarthy, Shirley McCarthy*, Brenda McDermott, Nina Miller, Lauren Moir, Morgan Moir, Robert Moir, Marie Morgan, Christopher ‘Kip’ Morgan, Ginger Morgan, Lisa Morrill Webb, Julie Murphy, Dan Murphy, Keith Olson, Lori Olson, Ben Olson, Will Olson, Laurie Orem, Ross Parke, Manohar Pasumarti, Leslie Pennington-Cohen, Laura Pesce-Gray, Martha Poretta, Pam Roberts, Mitch Roberts, Molly Robertson*, Mary Rooney, Deepika Saksena, Sunil Saksena, Paola Sordoni, Louise Schmidt, Sheila Sherwood, Flora Smeaton, Liza Smith, Kelly Stewart, Kathleen Synnott, Annika Tallis, Charlotte Tallis, Hans Tallis, Natalie Tallis, Nicholas Tallis, Mary Tangney, Thomas Torrillo, Jennifer Van de Graaf, Patty von Jena, Erica Van Wyck, Bill Van Wyck, Louise Washer*, Dana Werner, Brian Werner, Marylou Williams, Paul Williams, Nancy Winship and Robin Woods*

(* denotes non-Darien residents)