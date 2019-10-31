Opinion

Editorial: Happy Halloween. Don’t forget to vote on Election Day

It was a dark and stormy night, much like tonight. The wind was howling as the fog rolled in — and the souls of elections past rattled their chains...moaning.. “Vooooooote.”

Just kidding. Can’t let a paper coming out on Halloween go by without at least one spooky story.

In all seriousness, it is fairly obvious this year that Darien had a pretty quiet election season. That doesn’t mean residents shouldn’t turn out and vote. Voting still expresses confidence in and endorses your town officials.

If you take an interest in what happens in your town, it is imperative that you get to know its leaders. These are the people who make the decisions that affect Darien and you, or the leaders who appoint the people who do.

The recent debate over the Pear Tree Point Beach project is an example of why being involved in the process matters. Residents are taking an active role in presenting their opinion of the project. But that involvement begins with Nov. 5.

If you don’t know how town government works or who is making these decisions, now is the time to learn. Understand the candidates’ views by taking a look at the Darien League of Women Voters’ Voters Guide inside this newspaper on Page A12. Note who answered and who didn’t. Check out the attendance records of your Representative Town Meeting representatives on Page A9.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Voting hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting locations are by district and include the Board of Ed building at 35 Leroy Ave., Town Hall at 2 Renshaw Road, Noroton Heights Fire Department, 209 Noroton Ave., and Hindley School, 10 Nearwater Lane.

If you don’t know your location, visit the registrar page on DarienCT.gov.

As the League of Women Voters says, Democracy is not a spectator sport.

But until Tuesday — keep that Jack O’Lantern burning bright for tonight.

Halloween spirits don’t discriminate by district.