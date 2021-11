Reconsider Parklands Drive project

While we look forward to the transformational developments taking place downtown and in Noroton Heights, which will benefit the entire community, the proposed additional 60-unit apartment project at 3 Parklands Drive, although discrete from the outside, will burden nearby neighborhoods with additional traffic and stress the natural resources of Selleck’s Woods.

This area has already swallowed 170 new units in the last three years. Residents will need cars to get to the train and for shopping, adding to existing congestion on the Post Road, Old Kings Highway N., Raymond Street, and Tokeneke Road. The current infrastructure does not support housing of this density.

I hope the Planning and Zoning Commission reconsiders its approval of this project due to its unfavorable impact on surrounding neighborhoods.

John Hess, Darien