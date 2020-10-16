Opinion

This week’s election letters for Oct. 16

Support Visi for Republican registrar of voters

To the Editor:

My father, John Visi, is a candidate for the Republican registrar of voters, nominated by the RTM. He moved to Darien in 1977 with my mother, and all five of his children have now settled down in the area, highlighting the strong values that he has always instilled throughout his personal and professional life.

John has worked as registrar for eight years, and everyone that has worked with him has only good things to say. If reelected, John will continue to work with the Democratic registrar and staff to make decisions that are best for Darien. He’s dedicated to increasing voter participation in all elections and making the process as easy as possible for all participants, which is exactly what we need right now.

I respectfully ask Darien voters to cast their vote for my father, John Visi, for the Republican registrar of voters on Nov. 3.

Kipp Visi

Darien

Himes fights to keep us safe

To the Editor:

After the Sandy Hook shootings in 2012 I was numb, after the Parkland shootings in 2018 I joined Moms Demand Action to start fighting for common sense gun legislation. I found an advocate and leader in my Congressman Jim Himes.

Congressman Himes supports reasonable, responsible gun control measures that will save lives. He supports universal background checks, banning bump stocks, and better mental health screenings for gun purchases. Congressman Himes sponsored an Act to prevent individuals with restraining orders against them from buying or possessing a gun. I don’t want a victim of domestic abuse to fear that her abuser will purchase a firearm.

I really don’t want to sit, frustrated, as Republicans in Congress refuse to vote on gun reform measures and offer up thoughts and prayers without any action.

Please join me in voting to re-elect Jim Himes to continue his fight to keep us all safe.

Ann Reed

The writer is the vice chairman of Darien’s Democratic Town Committee

Parent and Burke put kids first

To the Editor:

Darien has a choice this fall for Board of Education candidates. Mike Burke and Sara Parent are the best candidates. For them, kids come first.

As an attorney, Mike listens, assesses and advocates for top quality education for our kids, with transparency in all board activities. His work on the policy and negotiations committees helped secure two agreements that attract top quality teachers while being mindful of taxpayer dollars.

Sara is uniquely qualified as a teacher, having taught in Connecticut and New York City. It is critical to have an educator’s experience on the board. Sara was co-chairman of the Council of Darien School Parents, chairman of the Holmes School PTO and sits on the district’s Strategic Planning Committee. She is fair and balanced.

Please join us and vote for Mike Burke and Sara Parent for Darien’s Board of Education.

Sarah Neumann and David Martin

The writers are members of Darien’s Board of Selectmen

Mike Burke and Sara Parent are best choices for Board of Ed

To the Editor:

I am confident that Mike Burke and Sara Parent are the best choices for Darien’s Board of Education. Recently, I asked them difficult questions about opening our schools in the context of Covid-19. Eliciting their views on the school budget, social-emotional support for students and strategies to further student success in these trying times was revealing. It was evident that Sara cares deeply about prioritizing the mental health of Darien’s students.

She spoke of her experience as a first grade teacher in Manhattan on 9/11 and the link between mental health and academic success. Her many leadership roles in town demonstrate an unwavering commitment to children. I discovered that Mike is an individual who thinks deeply and carefully about each issue, especially those with fiscal and legal implications. Mike’s experience as a current board member speaks for itself. Mike and Sara have my vote, and I hope yours too.

Christine Castles

The writer is a member of Darien’s Democratic Town Committee

Biden sign may be stolen, but vote won’t be

To the Editor:

You can steal my Biden lawn sign, but you can’t steal my vote. In the dark of night, my Biden lawn signs were stolen. Since the down-ballot signs were left intact, I can only assume that the thief is a Trump supporter. Come out from the shadows. I am happy to discuss why I support Biden.

Noting several Biden signs around town and zero Trump signs, I am left to ponder why the Trump voters are reticent to openly show their support. And instead resort to thievery in the night to try to squelch Biden’s support. I am voting for a transparent administration focused on controlling the virus now ravaging our White House in order to address our economic challenges. I vote for racial equity and women’s rights. I vote for moral character that would condemn stealing a lawn sign.

Martha Olson

The writer is a member of the Action Network of Darien Democrats

Wood is a strong advocate for the Darien community

To the Editor:

We are proud to support our friend Terrie Wood in her re-election campaign for state representative in the 141st District. We have known Wood since we moved to Darien 20 years ago, and she has always been a responsive and strong advocate for everyone in our community. Wood tackles issues such as health care, education, the budget, and the environment with an open mind, common sense and the ability to work effectively with colleagues on both sides of the aisle — qualities that are sadly in short supply these days!

Regardless of whom you support at the top of the ticket, a vote for Wood is a vote for equal opportunity, sustainable economic growth, fiscal responsibility, and local control of our schools and zoning regulations. We are lucky to have someone of Wood’s high energy, intellect and integrity representing us in Hartford.

Hutch and Ryann Pegler

Darien

ANDD endorses Burke/Parent for Board of Ed

To the Editor:

The Action Network of Darien Democrats is proud to endorse Mike Burke and Sara Parent for the Darien Board of Education. Mike Burke brings a solid record of accomplishment as a sitting member of the BoE, as well as the ability to make clearheaded decisions in the best interest of Darien’s children, while keeping in mind the Darien taxpayer. Sara Parent, a former CDSP co-chair and a former educator, brings her keen ability to collaborate with parents and educators, as well her hands-on classroom experience as a former classroom teacher.

During challenging times, it’s best to elect leaders who are not indebted to a political party, who will act in a transparent manner and who will remember that as Board of Education members, they are elected to put the educational needs of all Darien’s children first.

Join us in voting for Burke/Parent, Row A.

The Action Network of Darien Democrats

Wood takes a levelheaded, bipartisan approach

To the Editor:

Terrie Wood continues to represent Darien and Norwalk in Hartford with a levelheaded, bipartisan approach from which we have all benefited. She has consistently worked on our behalf to seek common sense solutions to the challenges that we face in Connecticut. She has fought for local control of schools, zoning and public health in our communities. Wood values individual choice, personal responsibility, accountability and equal opportunity. Over the next two-year term, Wood will focus on meeting our historic health challenges head on, addressing our education needs as they continue to evolve, rebuilding our local economy and small businesses, and bringing long overdue fiscal discipline to Connecticut.

We need more representatives in Hartford like Wood who will work tirelessly to find long-term, sustainable solutions that will benefit all of Connecticut.

Charlie Koons

Darien

Former Board of Ed member supports Maroney and Dineen

To the Editor:

I support Dennis Maroney and Duke Dineen for election to the Board of Education.

Dennis Maroney has spent two decades dedicated to the children of Darien as coach on the athletic fields, seasoned RTM Education chairman, and collaborative member of the board. I sat across the table from Dennis during budget seasons and he asked insightful questions, holding the board accountable to the taxpayers. He is willing to fund innovative learning technologies and supports the emotional wellness of our students, while responsibly evaluating the budget “extras.”

David Dineen has proven to be an effective board member. He has the respect of the administration, Board of Finance, and fellow board members. There’s no agenda, except working with school professionals to deliver the best public education.

We need Dennis and Duke to navigate our education system through this pandemic and the very likely shortfall in state reimbursements in the near future.

Morgan Whittier

Darien

The writer is a former member of Darien’s Board of Education

Dineen and Maroney personify long-standing commitment

To the Editor:

Nov. 3, voters can select two of four candidates running for the Board of Education. Together, Duke Dineen and Dennis Maroney personify powerful, long-standing commitment to and care for the town of Darien.

Dineen, the current vice chairman of the board, is also a co-chairman of the Ox Ridge Building Committee. Dineen was a critical contributor during negotiation of teacher contracts and led the development of the district’s master facilities plan. He is a consistent advocate for student voice and sensible budgetary decision-making.

Maroney, a former chairman of RTM Education Committee, is chair of the Facilities Committee, currently charged with the important work of removing portables from schools. He is the sole board representative on the Portrait of a Graduate Committee and sits on the Negotiations Committee. Maroney is passionate about strong educational standards, social emotional learning, and responsible budgeting.

Join me in voting for Dineen and Maroney.

Jim Demark

Darien

The writer is a member of Darien’s Republican Town Committee

Maroney asks the hard questions

To the Editor:

I will be voting for Dennis Maroney in the election. I have known Maroney for over 12 years; we served on the RTM Education Committee for many of those years. I have great respect for him and for his opinions and thoughts on the education of the children of our town. Maroney always had great questions to try and get the real answer to the problems facing the district. Maroney is always thinking of all the children in the district and the best way to serve them. Maroney always had a great respect for the administration and board members. When Maroney first went on the Board of Education, I was happy to see him handle the challenge in the same way that he handled the RTM. Maroney was never afraid to ask the hard questions. Please join me and vote for Maroney on Nov. 3.

Sandy Savage

Darien

Maroney has shown passion for the Board of Education

To the Editor:

We are writing to give our support for the re-election of Dennis Maroney to Darien’s Board of Education. We have known Dennis and his family for over 20 years. He is the proud father of two fantastic girls who attended Darien schools from kindergarten through high school graduation. He brings a parent’s perspective to his work with the board. Over the past three years, Maroney has shown his passion for exceeding the educational needs of Darien’s children. He is forward thinking, willing to collaborate and ask tough questions. Darien needs Maroney’s leadership to continue to provide exceptional education opportunities to our children. We will be voting to re-elect Dennis Maroney to the Board of Education on Nov. 3 and hope you will join us.

Tom and Ann Dickson

Darien

Debate showed Burke and Parent are best candidates for Board of Ed

To the Editor:

After watching the Board of Ed debate on Thursday, Oct. 8, via video, it was clear to me that Mike Burke should be re-elected to the board and Sara Parent should be elected. They were both so prepared and gave great answers and insight to all who watched. If you’re not convinced yet, watch Channel 79 or Vimeo on the Town Hall website.

I’m excited to vote for Mike and Sara for Board of Ed.

Elizabeth Hall

The writer is a member of Darien’s Democratic Town Committee

Dineen and Maroney have firsthand experience as Darien school parents

To the Editor:

Did you know there are four candidates running for the Board of Education with three positions open, but you can only vote for two?

I hope those two will be Dennis Maroney and Duke Dineen. Both Maroney and Dineen are dedicated and experienced community leaders who are committed to making Darien’s school system the very best it can be for the benefit of our kids, their parents, and all of Darien’s residents. They have firsthand experience as parents of children who are attending our schools or who attended them from kindergarten through 12th grade and graduated from Darien High School. Together, Maroney and Dineen bring a broad range of management skills, technical expertise, commitment, insight and vision for Darien’s school system.

I hope you will join me and vote for Maroney and Dineen on Election Day on Nov. 3.

Rob Hulick

Darien