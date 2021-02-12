State Rep. Terrie Wood: Solving problems in Hartford with good policy

DARIEN — Where will the intersection of solving our state’s problems and far left policy proposals meet? This appears to be the theme of this year’s legislative session. Hang on to your hats — it is sure to be a fast and interesting ride. All in, around 5,000 concepts will be proposed and by the beginning of June and 350 will become law.
This legislative session, I’m focused on a course that takes compassionate care of those in need, creates solid education opportunities for all students in our state, while setting a path forward to stabilize our state’s fragile finances. We remain the only state in the country to not regain all the jobs lost in the 2008 recession. This paradigm can and needs to change.