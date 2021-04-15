State Rep. Terrie Wood: Grass roots solutions for zoning

The long-awaited state zoning bill, SB 1024, was announced on March 10 for a public hearing on March 15th. The virtual public hearing ran a full 24 hours before being halted with hundreds still waiting to testify. In my time in Hartford, this has been one of the most controversial and hotly debated subjects ever considered.
You know my sensibility on this — it is incumbent on legislators to ask “what problem does this solve” on any pending legislation. If the problem is evident and the solution is clear and pragmatic, I’m on board. If not, we need to ask why not.