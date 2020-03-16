Opinion

Editorial — What we need most in a time of crisis is to find, and give, some stability.

Editorial by Susan Shultz

This is a scary time. It is one our children will be learning about for years and remembering where they were when it happened.

Much of what we rely on as stable and consistent has been upended as we must all hunker down at home. We are social people and right now, when being in the company of friends and family usually comforts us in uncertainty, we don’t even have that.

We are lucky that this is occurring at time when technology is reliable and extremely useful. FaceTiming our loved ones is at least some kind of connection. Our children, kept home from critical education hours, can access much material online and reach teachers if they need to for questions.

For many of us, thankfully, much of this time will be inconvenient and unsettling, but not deadly or disastrous. For those of us privileged enough to come out on the other side of this situation feeling that way, we should be grateful.

However, there are many for whom this time is not only unsettling and inconvenient. There are many who are in the vulnerable state for whom exposure to the virus could be deadly. That includes many on the older side — who now have to stay home and avoid everyone. Not only is this scary, it is isolating. Especially if seniors are in assisted living or in medical care — where there is currently a no visitor policy.

For others, the challenge is less physical and more financial. While some of us are allowed to work from home, some of us don’t get paid when our business is forced to shut down during the crisis. Some of us might be living paycheck to paycheck and supporting ourselves or our families and are now faced with a bleak few weeks with no end in sight.

Still others own small businesses in Darien that are hard enough to keep up with the times as it is. Some of our local eateries can still provide curbside pick up, takeout, or delivery — but some others may not be equipped to do that.

So we have many in the community facing tough times of various types. We have many in the community stuck at home to do eLearning, catch up on home projects, and hopefully spend some bonding time if we are lucky enough to be with immediate family.

Let’s make the best of it. Let’s try to balance the scales. If your children are already getting cabin fever, why not encourage them to send a cheerful card to seniors at Atria, or residents at Maplewood, or the Residence at Selleck’s Woods?

Why not check in on your elderly neighbor, or your neighbors with many young children to manage, that would make a grocery store trip difficult? Add their needs to your list?

Now is the time, even if you don’t want to order take out from your local restaurants, buy gift cards for yourself or your family now — when they need the business. Give them to your local families that could very much use a take out order right now. Or get a gift card to any of your favorite local businesses, whether they are dining related or not. All of the town businesses need a hand right now with foot traffic at a slow down.

Most importantly, Darien’s Department of Human Services has set up at donation link for those most financially vulnerable. A situation like this could have the most impact on them. Many are afraid to go to the grocery stores for fear of exposure. Many just need donations to help pay every day bills.

If you would like to donate to Darien Human Services, visit http://www.darienct.gov/content/28025/28555/default.aspx.

What we all need right now is stability in the face of uncertainty. Human kindness is the most important stability — food, shelter, health — we can help our neighbors now when they need it most.

Please consider what you can contribute to the town of Darien right now so that what we have come to expect in this community is still there, when the dust clears.

Resources —The Residence at Selleck’s Woods, 1 Parklands Dr, Darien, CT 06820; Atria Darien, 50 Ledge Road, Darien 06820. Maplewood, 599 Post Road, Darien 06820. Other donations — https://p2phelps.org/, https://www.communityfunddarien.org/