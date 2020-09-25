Opinion

Sept. 25: This week’s election letters

To the Editor:

As you know, Julie and I now live in Madison and, sadly, no longer represented by Terrie Wood. That said, I continue to follow your efforts in Hartford with admiration for your bi-partisan efforts to improve life in CT.

We are life-long Republicans. Julie's father was a delegate to the 1964 Republican National Convention, an ardent supporter of Berry Goldwater.

We were shocked when Trump was nominated and catatonic on election night when he came down that golden escalator.

We’re not supporters of the Clintons, but in 2016 found ourselves in the untenable position of accepting the lesser of two evils.

Again in 2020 we’ll not be voting ‘for someone” but rather “against someone.”

Our GOP has stumbled badly and is in desperate need of responsible leadership.

You represent a wing of the party that gives us hope Terrie, stay the course.

Nick & Julie Hahn

Madison

Tom Duffy

To the Editor:

When recent news broke that police were shot or killed, Joe Biden quickly spoke up. He understands that the extraordinary sacrifice made by law enforcement has been amped up by lawlessness and violence fomented by the current administration. We must not put officers in the middle of a political battle, but need to lessen the dangers that they face.

Black Lives Matter and other movements shed light on much needed reforms. Joe Biden understands the intention of officers to serve with honor, restraint, and accountability. While calling for police reforms, he recognizes that officers deserve protection. A policy of oversight that supports community building is the best way forward in order to protect police and the people that they serve.

This election year, we can choose someone with a history of bridging the gaps between us, not someone who stirs up division. I support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Monica Keady

ANDD - Action Network of Darien Democrats

To the Editor:

Donald Trump has been doing everything he can to undermine the Affordable Care Act. He continues to talk from both sides of his mouth as he claims to protect pre-existing conditions while his lawyers are trying to get the current law, that already has that protection, struck down in court. Trump claims to have a better healthcare plan but has not produced anything since he became president.

Biden, on the other hand, helped pass the Affordable Care Act. He has a plan to expand it while making the system less complex. It includes access to affordable health care regardless of income with a choice of a public option. Biden believes in quality care and is committed to lowering the cost of medication.

Biden’s track record speaks for itself while Trump’s behavior should give us much to worry about. It is time to elect new leadership for our country.

Terrie Wood continues to earn our trust and vote.

In an era of increasing polarization, Terrie has been focused on working across the aisle to find common sense solutions to issues we all find important. Rather than joining in partisan rancor, she puts into practice her belief that thoughtful and respectful discussions lead to successful solutions to the issues that face our State.

She is clearly focused on making Connecticut stronger, recognizes that “there are many critically important issues in our state right now that deserve an open and honest discussion — quality public education, racial justice and a sustainable financial future...”

Terrie has consistently demonstrated that she understands how to get things done in Hartford, having gained the trust and respect of her colleagues. She is just the type of individual we need representing us in Hartford. We are confident she will continue to produce results.

Meg and David Orner

Darien

To the Editor:

Last week we learned from Ann Reed’s op-ed that the local Republican Town Committee (RTC) put forth an education platform. Take the time to read it. Here a few things that struck me:

1. The local platform echoes Trump’s effort to seize authority over what is taught in our schools.

2. They speak of fiscal transparency; however, Republican BoE members met secretly to discuss the BoE budget.

3. They “promote the freedom to debate and discuss the merits of competing ideas.” However, the RTC chair wrote a letter stating just the opposite.

Darien has a history of candidates running for office who have been proud to represent their ideas and accomplishments to Darien voters. Unfortunately, the RTC is taking away this opportunity for candidates and voters. Voters will have a choice between electing candidates who have put forward their ideas and those who will be puppets for their political party platform.

Evonne Klein