Opinion

SLIDESHOW: Letter — At Home in Darien thanks community for celebrating 10th anniversary

At Home in Darien is thanking attendees of Sunday's anniversary celebration. At Home in Darien is thanking attendees of Sunday's anniversary celebration. Photo: At Home In Darien Photo: At Home In Darien Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close SLIDESHOW: Letter — At Home in Darien thanks community for celebrating 10th anniversary 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

At Home In Darien wishes to thank the community for celebrating our wonderful volunteers and our 10th Anniversary at Weed Beach on Sunday afternoon. With assistance from Mother Nature, who supplied perfect weather, almost 100 people enjoyed refreshments and entertainment by the water at this free event that was open to the community and marked our first decade of service to the Town of Darien.

The festivities included the formal presentation of four park benches given by generous supporters with designated contributions for the benefit of our community. The first bench has been placed at Weed Beach, with a second to follow at Pear Tree Point Beach. Two additional benches will be placed in the planned Weed Beach expansion next year. The benches honor a group of select founders of At Home In Darien, who have provided leadership, support, and guidance through the decade and have significantly contributed to At Home’s success. They are: Kaye Barker, Peter Eder, Charlie England (In Memoriam), Olive Hauser, Diana Kalman, Wyn Lydecker, Ann Mandel, Anne McGuire, and Pete Wright (In Memoriam).

We are especially thankful for the dedicated volunteers who help us achieve our mission of keeping seniors connected to the community. These friendly volunteers provide countless hours of support to Darien seniors: visitors who offer companionship, shoppers who also run errands, helpers who perform small home related tasks, callers who share a friendly conversation, and seasonal helpers who rake leaves, remove snow from public sidewalks, and clean up yards.

We sincerely appreciate the support of Palmer’s Market who generously donated refreshments for this event.

Susan Bhirud

At Home In Darien President