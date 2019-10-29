Opinion

SLIDESHOW:DCA grateful for Mom’s Morning In Halloween parade support

Children enjoyed the magic of The Amazing Andy at the Darien Community Association's 24th annual Mom's Morning in Halloween parade on Friday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Darien, Conn. Parade-goers visited local merchants from the Post Corner Pizza to Tilley Pond.

To the Editor:

The Darien Community Association (DCA) Mom’s Morning In Halloween Parade is a 25 year town tradition for our youngest residents. This year, 150 children enjoyed trick-or-treating with their parents/caregivers along the Post Road, on their way to see The Amazing Andy perform a magic show in Tilley Pond Park. This would not have been possible without the Darien Police, who direct traffic, and the enthusiastic support of numerous businesses, who hand out goodies to the children along the way.

The DCA would like to thank the Darien Police, Palmer’s Market (who provided treats for the magic show), and the following merchants for their trick-or-treating participation: Aquarius, Big Shots, Browne & Co., Coldwell Banker, Darien Barber Shop, Darien Station Variety, Darien Upholstery, Good Goods, Huntington Learning Center, Jade Nail and Spa, Jem Lee Cleaners, Kelly Interiors, Kumon Learning Center, Lanphier Day Spa and Salon and Mandarine Home.

Michele Litt, President

Amy Bell, Executive Director