Opinion: Our need to hear Chris Herren's story again

Three years ago, Chris Herren, a former NBA player recovering from addiction, came and spoke to the students at Darien High School as part of The Community Fund of Darien’s “Our Darien” campaign.
On that day, my two older sisters returned home from school raving about Chris and the unforgettable presentation that he had given to the students and faculty. As an eighth grader, I was unfamiliar with drinking parties, unaware of the intensity of drug and alcohol addictions, and somewhat naively believed that these issues were largely absent from our community.