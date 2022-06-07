Opinion: How many more? We must combat gun violence on all fronts to protect our children

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde breaks our hearts, but after decades of school shootings, it begs the question: “How many more?” At Sandy Hook Promise, where I served as executive director, our mission was “protecting America’s children from gun violence in honor of the precious lives that were lost at Sandy Hook Elementary School.” That goal should touch and inspire us all. We will not stand for inaction; the consequences are too devastating.
So what can we do now? The majority of individuals with diagnosed mental illness do not engage in violence against others (National Council for Mental Wellbeing, Medical Director Institute). It is essential that we understand almost all mass school shooters shared threatening or concerning messages or images and more than 75percent raised concern from others prior to the attacks. In a comprehensive school shooting study, the Secret Service and Department of Education found that 93 percent of school shooters planned the attack in advance. At Sandy Hook Promise we worked daily to expand awareness and programs to schools, even through the challenges of the pandemic. We cannot let up. Reaching out to help isolated individuals and empowering children to say something can save lives. By educating people to recognize warning signs and reach out for help, we can make progress.