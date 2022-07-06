Opinion: For our mental health, Darien mom says it’s time to slow down, stop competing and enjoy life

In response to “We Are Starting to Break” in the Darien Times:

My 8th grade son left the house, happy to meet his friend to play soccer on a recent afternoon. He came home in a foul mood. He was stressed out because he wasn’t going to make the travel soccer team, which meant he’d never be able to play Division 1 soccer. You can imagine my surprise to discover he was so upset over two goals he never previously had. Sure, he wanted to play soccer, but he had always been perfectly happy with house soccer. Not once did he ever think about playing D1 — until he got around others pushing toward competitive soccer.

As a community, we realize there is a culture of perfection permeating our kids’ minds, bodies and souls. And the stress of that striving toward perfectionism — whether it is to be prettiest, the best athlete, the smartest or otherwise — is making them mentally ill, with anxiety, depression, ADHD, fear, worry and, as they enter adolescence, alcohol and other substance use — or worse.

While there is no one place to point a finger as the culprit of all this, I invite you to consider: While it takes a village to raise a kid, it also takes one to bring them to their knees. And it starts at home. We parents want our kids to be “happy,” right? And the only way to be “happy” is to be “successful,” we think. So we push them to excel, to keep going, even when they are run down. It continues on the ballfield: Fight through the pain!

Kids pick up on our expectations. They want to please us, they compete with each other to meet them, comparing themselves to each other and finding their inadequacies. Yes, we are compassionate but this is for their own good, for their future, right? So our schools and playing fields become pressure cookers, for both kids and adults.

Let’s face it: If we parents don’t like the support our kids are getting, we are quick to make the call to the teacher, the principal, the school board, the coach, rather than working with our child to find the best way to tackle whatever the challenge may be. Maybe the sports schedule is out of control or perhaps our child shouldn’t be in all AP honors classes. We parents need to stop talking and listen, really listen to the experiences of our children then respond with them, not for them. We need to rest and relax with them.

When the inevitable conflicts appear, we may try different approaches: tough love, enabling, ignoring, punishment, hovering. We may talk to friends, read books, go to support groups, speak to therapists, listen to podcasts, attempting anything and everything to keep our children safe, only to hit a wall, which leaves us feeling defeated, frustrated, and unsure how to change the dynamic. These are holes only emotional connection can fill.

Emotional connection in which we communicate:

I see you.

I want to know you.

I am here for you.

I will keep you safe.

We don’t want our kids to hurt so we think: “Let me get rid of that for you.” But in the process, we leave our kids in their pain. Because while we may have “fixed” the problem, if we haven’t stopped to hear them out, to understand what’s really going on and comfort them, they’re still hurting. Parents often feel powerless and focus on the fix, leaving their tweens and teens feeling more like a project than a child. Parents can hyper focus on intervention and advice in hopes of making the problem go away which leaves the tween feeling pressure and anxious to “get it right.”

And we must look at our own mental health — the thoughts and feelings experienced in our brain and nervous system and acted out through our behavior and in our relationships. Because it all matters — our kids’ mental health, and ours. If we aren’t looking at our mental health and how our actions might be contributing to the culture of perfection, and if we aren’t sure how to communicate and connect with our kids about mental health and the stresses they may be feeling due to our inadvertent pushing, we are contributing to the problem.

As I community I invite us to slow down, talk about mental health, listen to our kids experiences and their ideas about mental health and be willing to make tough decisions to stop, lessen and exhale. I invite parents to make time for dating one another, and to have family fun and laughter over homework, sports and work.

Amanda Craig, PhD, LMFT, is a Darien mom, family therapist and author of “Who Are You and What Have You Done With My Kid,” a tween parenting book due out September from Hachette Book Group.