Opinion: For our mental health, Darien mom says it’s time to slow down, stop competing and enjoy life

In response to “We Are Starting to Break” in the Darien Times:
My 8th grade son left the house, happy to meet his friend to play soccer on a recent afternoon. He came home in a foul mood. He was stressed out because he wasn’t going to make the travel soccer team, which meant he’d never be able to play Division 1 soccer. You can imagine my surprise to discover he was so upset over two goals he never previously had. Sure, he wanted to play soccer, but he had always been perfectly happy with house soccer. Not once did he ever think about playing D1 — until he got around others pushing toward competitive soccer.