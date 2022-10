As a survivor of suicide, I know the importance of finding hope and support. I often look at my semicolon tattoo (as part of Project Semicolon) and remind myself that a semicolon is used when an author could have ended a sentence, but chose not to. As the author of my life, I decided to continue my story.

On Saturday, Oct. 22. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be having the annual Fairfield County Out of the Darkness Walk at Jesup Green, Westport. As a committee member, I’ve seen how families and friends who have lost loved ones to suicide come together in a space of unity and support. The walks have been an opportunity for many to heal, remember their loves ones, and learn more about mental health and suicide prevention.

From all walks of life we come together and form this community, acknowledging that suicide prevention begins with all of us. Let’s come together to stop mental health stigma as we embrace the hope around us.

To register for the walk, visit www.afsp.org/fairfieldcounty.

Kate Dempsey, Darien