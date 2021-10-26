Op-ed: You're gonna miss me when I'm gone

If you live in or visit Darien, you’ve no doubt noticed the red oak tree that rises majestically along the Post Road near Sedgwick Avenue. With a canopy as big as a hot air balloon and a trunk more than 3-feet thick at its base, the old oak has likely been shading the sidewalk and thoroughfare into town since the horse-and-buggy days.
That rich history is coming to an end, for the stately tree has been given a death sentence, prompted by the short-sighted actions of three actors: the Connecticut Department of Transportation, which controls the state roadway; the Town of Darien; and the owner of the corner property on which the oak tree lives, which includes the building that houses the headquarters of Friends of Animals.