Op-ed: We cannot let this divisiveness destroy the district

The day we were each hired as a Darien educator is a day that we all remember well. Darien schools are the best of the best. They only hire the best teachers. It is one of the top school systems in the country. As new teachers in the district, our minds bubbled over at the prospect of all of the amazing things we would teach. Our creativity overflowed as we prepared to plan our lessons in dynamic ways. We finally got to do what we studied, worked, and trained to do: make a difference. We got to become Darien teachers.
Teachers enter this profession for one simple reason: children. We become teachers with the dream of imparting some knowledge, growing strong, confident, creative thinkers, and making a difference for the next generation. Much like parents want their children to have more, be better, and be given more opportunities than themselves, teachers want this for all of the students who enter our classrooms. We want them to feel protected, confident, supported, and loved. We want them to thrive regardless of their interests, strengths, weaknesses, similarities and differences. We love your children.