Op-ed: Darien, we can do better

I love this town.

I chose this town.

I want to serve this town.

I want to be part of the solution for this town.

I am heartbroken and embarrassed by recent reports of sexually explicit, derogatory and hateful statements found written in the bathrooms at DHS. I am equally as upset by the booing that several students say they endured, when they were instructed by teachers to publicly disclose their political affiliation in front of their classmates.

I do not condone any violent and hateful language — and even worse situations, threatening language — in all cases. My heart is with the victims and anyone else who has been deeply and negatively impacted by such vile acts.

It's impossible for me to not take offense to any and all of this. An attack against any child, whether it's based on gender, sexual orientation, racial identity, religious affiliation or political ideology is completely unacceptable and this community should not stand for it. This is not inclusive and supportive. This is not what we’re striving for in this town.

Contrary to popular allegations, Darien is making great strides in diversifying our community. Statistics show the number of minority residents in town has increased by 12 percent since the 2010 census. Several families of same-sex marriages and biracial families, who make my own biracial children feel less like a minority, have recently put down roots in our town.

This is progress. It’s been a joy getting to know so many diverse new families that have moved into our community these past 18 months. I am grateful they chose Darien and I am excited to learn and grow with them. I was proud to see all the pride flags around town this June, and I look forward to future displays of diversity and inclusion.

When we settled here ten years ago, my husband Manny and I made a conscious decision to be pioneers in this town. We knew this community would not settle for mediocrity. We knew it was eager to dispose of its historical reputation. We were excited to be a part of it.

We knew that in Darien, we would mutually hold our neighbors and our children to the highest of standards. Let’s continue this great tradition by teaching our children to behave in a way that is inclusive, respectful and compassionate — and hold them accountable for any unacceptable behavior.

Incidents such as these are not unusual in today’s climate. Nor are they unique to Darien. It’s a wild world out there and as parents, we are always trying to navigate and engage in meaningful discussions that are appropriate. We won’t always get it right the first time, and we all need to have some patience and tolerance as we support one another in this journey, but seriously Darien — we can and must do better.

This op-ed has been updated to show the author intended to say she does not condone violent or hateful language.

Marcy Minnick is a candidate for Darien’s Board of Selectmen.