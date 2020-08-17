Opinion

To the Editor:

As educators in the Darien Public Schools, we appreciate the support we have always been given by the community, allowing us to deliver the high quality of instruction for which Darien is celebrated.

Needless to say, this year’s return to school is without precedent. The pandemic finds us seeking new ways to approach the academic year as safely as possible. As the mission of our Board of Education states, it is educators’ task to provide students with “a safe, supportive, respectful, and intellectually challenging learning environment that promotes personal excellence through active, collaborative, and creative thinking and that stimulates individual development of the skills and integrity necessary to become productive members of society.” Many of us have been working long hours to create a plan that compromises neither this mission nor everyone’s health and safety.

Unfortunately, we believe that the administration’s plans to deliver instruction via “live streaming” is antithetical to this noble mission. “Live streaming” means that there will be cameras in classrooms as long as parents exercise their right to opt-out of in-person schooling. Yes, it is necessary to adapt our practice in order to deliver the best possible education under vastly changed circumstances; however, it is our belief that cameras in the classroom fail to deliver on the board’s mission in ways that are unacceptable in the face of other workable alternatives.

To clarify: cameras in the classroom is not the same as “remote learning.” The presence of cameras is strictly a way for a room to be viewed from outside, while the teacher’s attention necessarily remains focused on students in the physical classroom. Remote learning, in contrast, has the potential for a teacher to focus attention on a single group of students, all of whom, including the teacher, are together and visible in a virtual meeting space where they can interact in real time (such as Zoom).

The foundation of intellectual growth requires a safe classroom space where students are willing to take risks. Students who are under video surveillance by unknown viewers will feel inhibited and possibly intimidated. It is important to note that we have a legal obligation to protect students’ privacy. Many receive support services in the classroom that an anonymous audience should not be privy to (one can only imagine the possibilities for bullying that might arise).

Additionally, the students at home will not have feedback from the teacher, will be unable to participate in discussion, unable to ask questions when clarification is needed, or even make the masked, face-shielded teacher aware when he or she is inaudible. The community experienced firsthand the frustrations of inaudible live streaming during the July 28 board meeting.

Finally, “collaborative” learning is not possible when students are left to merely observe their peers in the live setting. This is an area where “remote learning” offers features that allow superior interactions among members of the classroom community.

Of equal concern is the extra-vigilance required by the pandemic to ensure adherence to masking and social distancing protocols. This will increase the demand for flawless adherence to health and safety protocols that the presence of these two groups, one in person and one present by way of a camera, will prevent. Nevertheless, the teacher must be responsible to both at-home and in-school populations to ensure curriculum is delivered to all. In addition to negative impacts on student learning, dividing the teacher’s attention in such a complex and unprecedented manner could bear unacceptable physical and emotional health consequences.

Considering the substantial diminishment of educational quality and the serious concerns for students’ privacy, as well as their physical and emotional safety, we believe that classroom cameras are a grossly inadequate answer to best meeting the needs of all our learners.

There are other options, such as providing at-home learners with a dedicated remote teacher, while classroom teachers focus on students in the room. Dr. Addley was right about this: ours is an uncommonly creative, intelligent, and diligent faculty that will rise to meet the needs of our students. Hence, we ask to be given the opportunity to do so using instructional strategies that we know work best to meet the mission stated by our Board of Education.

