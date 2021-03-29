Op/Ed: Residents need to understand zoning and housing legislative proposals

Winter has turned to spring here in Darien, kids are back in school, activities are starting to resume and COVID vaccines are being delivered. This is happy and hopeful news! Each and every one of us has had personal and professional challenges brought on by SARS-CoV-2. The human spirit to persevere and rise above is very much alive here in Darien and I have no doubt that our community will be stronger for our collective experience of managing though the pandemic.
As we have been focused on caring for ourselves, our families and our community — worried about our children’s education, our jobs, the health of our parents, grandparents, friends and loved ones — leadership in our state’s capital has used the time during the COVID shut down to draft legislation that will impact our quality of living in some very significant ways.