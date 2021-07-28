Op-Ed: Health director urges protecting yourself, property maintenance in mosquito season

We love summer in Darien. Being outside, enjoying the beaches, long walks at sunset and loand behold, those pesky bugs are here, too.
And once again, the State of Connecticut Mosquito Management Program is monitoring mosquitoes for the presence of viruses that can cause illness in people including West Nile virus (WNV), Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEE) and ZIKA. The mosquito trapping and testing program, coordinated by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), began in June and continues through October.