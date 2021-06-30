Op-Ed: Eversource details importance of tree trimming in areas like Darien

As we strive to balance the beauty and environmental benefits that trees provide with our responsibility to deliver safe and reliable power, there’s one fact that we can’t ever ignore — trees don’t belong near high voltage power lines.
That’s especially true with the high voltage transmission lines that run over and next to Little Brook Road in Darien. The trees we identified for removal are growing close enough to our 115,000-volt lines that the electricity they carry has been jumping into the top branches, creating an immediate public safety hazard.