Something about the New Year just makes me want to organize my entire house.

Anyone else know the feeling? New year, New me?

Happy 2021 Everyone! I am so excited to share all my new mom hacks and DIY ideas with you this year. One of the resolutions I made for our family this year is just to “Simplify,” go back to basics and try to make every day routines more efficient!

One of our my all time favorite hacks that has totally changed my life as a parent is our “self-serve fridge.”

If your children are anything like mine, they are constantly asking for snacks!

“Mom can I have some more?” Right?

Why not prepare healthy snacks in advance, and put them in your child’s reach? It will make your life so easy!

The door of our fridge is now full of pre-cut vegetables, fruits, cheese, yogurts, etc. I put them in plastic containers — actually used the containers pickles came in — and pre-cut for the week. Now, my children can go into the fridge and pick out snacks they want themselves.

They love the independence, and I love the break as well. Another benefit is I know they are eating healthy snacks. It has actually turned into a “self-serve fridge” for my husband and I as well too.

It’s so easy to grab and snack on healthy fruits and veggies.

Helping my children gain more independence is also another goal I have this year. Making things in our house more accessible for them so they can make their own independent choices and be self sufficient. It helps mom have more time too.

What are your goals for 2021?

I truly believe little changes every day make huge impacts on our overall happiness. Let’s do this together!

Shannon Doherty owns Coco and Lala in Darien and Watch Hill, Rhode Island. She went to law school and is a realtor. Doherty can be found on Tik Tok at tiktok.com/@athomewithshannon.