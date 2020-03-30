Opinion

Op/Ed: Darien postal worker offers coronavirus safety tips for U.S. mail interactions

I am a member of the Darien High School class of 1978, but today I come to you about my job.

I have been a letter carrier in Darien since 1986. I have weathered many a storm, even an anthrax scare, but we have never seen anything like this before. My fellow carriers and I ask that if you could please observe a few safety tips we can all get through this crisis. We are here to deliver your mail and your parcel post and at the end of the day we want to go home to our families and keep yours safe at the same time.

First thing is, please maintain social distancing when your carrier is making a delivery to your house. The best thing to do is to lets us drop off your parcel in the usual place we may leave it when you are not home, be that your front door, porch or garage.

Let us leave the mail in the mail box rather than running out to grab it from us. If you do have a question, we would be more than happy to answer it — but from a safe distance!

Many people are getting their exercise by walking, jogging, or riding bikes. Please be most careful around our mail trucks.

We have a very limited field of view behind us with some bad blind spots in the mirrors. I can always see a car going by but it is much harder to see a person trying to move around the truck as we prepare to move to the next delivery.

The best thing to do, if you see a mail truck, is to move across the street safely if you can. And please warn your children too. I know many children that are fascinated by mail trucks, but we want everyone to be safe.

We are maintaining our normal business hours for now, but when you go to the post office, please maintain your distance form other customers and also from our window clerks.

We will get through this but we all must be hyper aware of our surroundings and act accordingly.

As I said, we are here to serve the community and we look forward to the day when we can interact normally with our customers.

Editor’s note:

Darien has two post offices. The one at 30 Corbin Drive is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 to 12:30 p.m. It is closed on Sunday. The other at 264 Heights Road is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. and 12 to 4:30 p.m. It is closed Saturday and Sunday.

On a separate note, the public is encouraged to mail checks and mail with identity theft information in official mailboxes versus their own mailbox at home. Mail continues to be stolen from residential mailboxes.

More info: https://www.coronavirus.gov/