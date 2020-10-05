Opinion

Oct. 1: This week’s election letters

Voter loves Trump for saying what he thinks

To the Editor:

Imagine a world where a Presidential candidate made promises before he or she was elected and actually tried to follow up on them once they got elected. Imagine a candidate who understands our economy and has enacted pro-growth policies. Imagine a candidate, who while in office, has actually enacted justice reform by pardoning non-violent felons and changed federal sentencing requirements.

Imagine a candidate who negotiates with our allies and foes alike in a way that puts the interests of America and Americans first. Donald Trump is not a polished politician and that is exactly the point. For those of you who don’t mind politicians who say one thing to get elected and then do whatever they want you know who you can vote for. Yes, President Trump is bit crass and says what he thinks, instead of poll testing everything he says, but that is why I love him and will vote for him.

David Sacco

Darien

Children will benefit with Parent and Burke on the Board of Ed

To the Editor:

As a relatively new resident of Darien, I can attest that one of the most important reasons for choosing this wonderful town was the school system. My wife and I have always valued education and it is for that reason that we support Mike Burke and Sara Parent.

Both Mike and Sara have demonstrated an unwavering commitment and dedication to the children of our town. Sara has an excellent background in education and has demonstrated a remarkable devotion to education. Likewise, Mike’s commitment to educating our children is inspiring and exemplary of his character.

Both candidates are clearly driven and have demonstrated a desire to ensure that our children receive the best education possible, especially during these challenging and ever evolving times.

Therefore, we trust that our children will benefit greatly with Mike and Sara on the Board of Education.

Francisco Cardona

Darien

On Trump, silence is compliance

To the Editor:

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens. The ballots are a disaster,” Trump said, when asked if he could commit to the peaceful transition win or lose.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very ... there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation.”

Trumps words, never uttered before by a President, cannot be misconstrued. This deeply affects all of us and our entire way of life.

All elections, local, state, and national are administered by local officials. With a Trump ‘win’ all our local institutions are in jeopardy. Local elected officials, boards and commissions, political parties, police, fire, EMS, the Press, and our schools may all look vastly different or cease to exist. If you are a member of one of these groups, or are just a regular citizen, act now. Silence is compliance.

This is it. If you truly value democracy, save it!

Randall Klein

Darien

The writer is a member of Action Network of Darien Democrats

Maroney and Dineen bring integrity to the Board of Ed

To the Editor:

Dennis Maroney and Duke Dineen are the candidates best prepared to serve our community, and our children, through their continued service on the Board of Education. Please join me in voting for them in November.

This coming election has four candidates running for three open spots. It is wonderful to see the growth in civic engagement, but Maroney and Dineen are the candidates who will continue to bring the leadership and critical thinking skills needed during these challenging times.

Having served on the Board of Education with both Duke and Dennis, I know they bring integrity and commitment to the job. They remain committed to doing what is best for Darien and keeping these decisions in the hands of locally-elected officials.

Vote Maroney and Dineen on Nov. 3.

Christa Sheehan McNamara

Selectman

Former member of Darien Board of Education

Vote Kousidis for the 25th senate district

To the Editor:

Darien voters have a real opportunity this year to have our voices heard in the Connecticut state senate. You just need to vote for Ellie Kousidis.

Ellie’s stated goals are:

— Promote local control of our communities and schools and stop forced regionalization.

— Establish pro-growth economic policies that will bring jobs back to our state.

— Create a climate where small businesses can thrive.

— Reduce spending and the size and scope of state government.

I am in total alignment with these goals and think many other Darien voters are also. I know Ellie will work hard in Hartford to make sure Darien has a voice. Please join me on Nov. 3 and vote for Ellie Kousidis.

Susan Marks

Darien

The writer is a former town selectman

Klein should disclose political committee affiliation

To the Editor:

Evonne Klein and her husband Randy Klein are founding members of Action Network of Darien Democrats (ANDD), a political action committee whose sole mission is to elect Democrats. They are well known to anyone active in politics in Darien. They may not be well-known however to most voters who try to stay as far away from politics as possible. For the second time in recent months, Evonne has submitted a letter to the Darien Times without disclosing her clearly partisan affiliation. Like all of us, she has a right to express her own opinions, no matter how frivolous, misleading and sensationalist they may be to so many. However, trying yet again to pass those opinions off as if made by a disinterested party should be offensive to all of us.

Alexander H. Davidson

Chairman, Darien Republican Town Committee

Children’s futures depend on Biden and Harris vote

To the Editor:

Listen to our children.

Darien prides itself on the quality education our kids receive, applauding their academic success, college admissions, career choices. They venture beyond Darien where their world views expand, shaped by higher education, exposure to people different than themselves and events in their new communities.

The pandemic has disrupted their educational pursuits and job opportunities; many from Darien “lucky” to be able to move home. They see women, LGBTQ friends, persons of color being dismissed; and far worse. They experience the western fires or the coastal storms and floods threatening us all. They worry about health insurance at 26. They care about racial and environmental justice, a safe and healthy planet for themselves and their children.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are prepared to protect the planet, their healthcare, and the safety and economic well-being of their families. Darien must Vote Biden/Harris. Our children’s futures depend on it.

Kathleen Finnegan