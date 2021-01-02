Letters to the editor

Follow both COVID-19 and road safety guidelines when outdoors

To the Editor:

For a safer year, follow all the COVID guidelines set forward by the state AND remember to walk facing traffic and bike with traffic. With limited access to exercise facilities, walking and biking provide healthful, free, and scenic alternatives requiring only simple compliance for everyone’s safety.

Leslie Smith Rousell

Darien

Darien Arts Center grateful for help with annual Nutcracker

To the Editor:

In this challenging year, the Darien Arts Center was delighted to present our most popular and long-standing holiday tradition, Scenes from The Nutcracker, which was broadcast to the homes of dancers, parents, grandparents, and fans last weekend.

This presentation was made possible by the generous help and support of The Darien Foundation and the Darien Athletic Foundation, and by DAF Media, who enabled the expert live streaming of our performances for home viewing. As a result, we were able to reach 170 households and raised some much-needed funds.

In a normal year, we would present eight live performances of this beloved ballet, featuring 100 of our hard-working dancers performing to sold-out audiences. Although delivered in a different way, we are so pleased that we were able to give our dancers the opportunity to perform safely, and to proudly delight our audiences again this year.

The Darien Arts Center would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all involved in streaming these performances; this includes our DAC teachers, dancers and volunteers. Special thanks to Damian Andrew and his volunteer team at DAF Media, who helped to make the holidays a little brighter for so many of us.

On behalf of everyone at the Darien Arts Center, we wish you Happy Holidays!

Amy Allen

Executive Director, Darien Arts Center

ANDD and Darien Democratic Town Committee announce new initiative

To the Editor:

This past election year, we saw activism, engagement, and unprecedented voter turnout.

In an effort to keep this incredible momentum, the Action Network of Darien Democrats and the Darien Democratic Town Committee are proud to launch a new initiative called Run for Darien. This initiative will provide those members of our community running for public office with the tools, resources and support needed.

If you are a registered Democrat or a registered Unaffiliated voter in Darien interested in running for local office and are ready to make change here in in our hometown, we urge you to Run for Darien. We will support you throughout your campaign.

Twenty twenty one is a municipal election year. We are recruiting candidates to run for first selectman, Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, Board of Education and Planning & Zoning.

Please join us for a virtual Ready to Run event on Sunday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. The event will be hosted by Dan Guller. Our panel of distinguished current and former elected officials include: George Reilly, Planning and Zoning commissioner; Dan Bumgardner, Board of Finance member; Mike Burke, former Board of Education Member; Callie Sullivan, former selectwoman and Evonne Klein, former first selectwoman.

Our panelists will be on hand to answer your questions about the responsibilities of holding public office and about running a successful campaign.

Please email us at run4darien@gmail.com to learn more and RSVP for the event.

Run for Darien Leadership Committee

Action Network of Darien Democrats