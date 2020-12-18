Letters to the Darien Times: Week of Dec. 11

Person-to-Person grateful for donations during tough year

To the Editor:

Thanksgiving this year looked very different without extended family and friends at the table. Record numbers of our neighbors, almost a quarter of all Connecticut residents, are struggling to put food on the table. The need has never been greater, and our community rose to the challenge during this extraordinary November by sharing the harvest: an act that epitomizes the Thanksgiving tradition of expressing gratitude.

Person-to-Person (P2P) wishes to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who shared their bounty with others, particularly during this very difficult time for those we serve. The Connecticut Food Bank, Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County, Walter Stewart Markets, families of Hindley Elementary School and Stew Leonard’s provided an additional 500 turkeys, allowing P2P to feed over 1,000 Fairfield County families Thanksgiving dinner this holiday.

Generous food drives and donations were organized by King School, Geoff Ball, Diane Cece, Charter Oak Communities employees, Commerce Packaging, Community Baptist Church (Norwalk), Congregational Church of New Canaan, Darien Association of Realtors, Darien Blue Wave Football, Darien Girl Scouts Troop 50469, Darien Lions Club, Darien Youth Commission, the Devens family, Empire Realty Trust, Kiwanis Norwalk, Karen Kober, Little Wings Foundation, Maureen Mazan, MBIA Foundation, Methodist Family Center Preschool, Mid-Fairfield County Association of Realtors, Middlesex Middle School, Milford Girl Scouts Troop 38323, New Canaan Country School, New Canaan SLOBS, Noroton Heights Fire Department, OPUS for Person to Person, Playland Nursery School, St. Luke’s Parish, St. Luke’s Youth Group and St. Luke’s preschool, Fran Semel, ShopRite, Sikh Gurudwara Norwalk, Signature Construction Group, Laureen & Stephen Sinacore, Stamford Florist, Starbucks Darien, Tauk, Troy Insurance, Sisse Vejle, residents of Villager Pond and the Youth Community Fund.

Countless individuals donated food or contributed to our virtual food drive this year, and the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation continued their long tradition of supporting P2P’s Thanksgiving food efforts. Many, many others volunteered, and we can’t thank them enough. Together, these community partners and the support of the public has allowed P2P to meet a surging demand for food by increasing distribution by 60% to feed 9,000 individuals every month. By the end of this year, P2P will have provided enough healthy food to prepare a record-breaking 1.9 million meals.

During an extraordinary year when so many are suffering the financial impact of a prolonged pandemic, we cannot express deeply enough our gratitude and thanks-giving for all those who prioritize caring for the community. Thanks to these and other partners, as long as there is a need, P2P is here to help.

Nancy Coughlin

Chief Executive Officer

Person-to-Person

Organizers grateful for Darien Talks Housing participation

To the Editor:

Thank you to all who participated in the first in a series of community conversations sponsored by Darien Talks Housing. The recording of “Darien’s Past, Present and Future” can be found at https://www.fccho.org/resources. We would also like to thank our partners the Fairfield County Center for Housing Opportunity and the Regional Plan Association for their participation and support.

Now that we’ve taken a close look at our past, present and have asked some questions about our future as a community, our next series of conversations will take a close look at the legislation that may be proposed during the 2021 state legislative session.

This will be an opportunity to hear directly from the legislators proposing housing and zoning legislation and gain an understanding of what their thinking is, the contents of the bill(s), the goals of the legislation and possible effects on Darien. These community conversations are an opportunity for Darien residents to gain an understanding of housing and zoning issues based on facts and thoughtful discussion as well as an opportunity to have a say in the future of housing in Darien. The three questions we will continue to ask our participants to think about are: Who does Darien want to be? What are our values? What kind of work do we need to do to create the future for housing in Darien that we envision led by our values?

The next Darien Talks Housing community conversation is scheduled for Thursday, January 7th at 7pm. Please feel free to reach out to us at darientalkshousing@gmail.com with any questions.

We look forward to seeing you in the new year.

Chris Janson

Evonne Klein

Klein is a founding member of the Action Network of Darien Democrats

Looking forward to the next Darien housing talk

To the Editor:

Last Thursday I attended the virtual first event of “Darien Talks Housing” which was presented by Chris Janson and Evonne Klein in partnership with the Fairfield County Center for Housing Opportunity. As a member of the RTM, I think it is important subject to explore.

Chris did a great job presenting the history of housing in Darien since its earliest days up to the current framework. It was fascinating to hear what happened over the centuries and it was done in a fair and professional way.

There were many questions and answers after the presentation and I am excited for the rest of the series which will offer in depth discussion of housing issues and choices we may be making in the future.

Thank you to Chris and Evonne and the FCHO for offering this pertinent series.

Ann Reed

The writer is the vice chairman of the Darien Democratic Town Committee

Community should sign up for new Darien housing series

To the Editor:

I’d like to thank Evonne Klein, Chris Janson and Christie Stewart for hosting “Darien Talks Housing,” and inviting members of the community to hear what I hope is the first of many webinars on the history of housing in Darien and what direction we would like to see it take. 2020 has been a year for reflection on social issues focused on race, diversity and inclusion, and housing policies are no exception.

The Cheshire cat in Lewis Caroll’s Alice in Wonderland said it best: “If you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there.” Acknowledging and understanding Darien’s past is the first step in creating a strategy to the future. What housing options do we have today, and are these adequate? Do they reflect who we are as a community? Do they reflect our core values? As a former chairman of the Darien Housing Authority, I have seen how housing has evolved in Darien and can give testimony to its impact on the community. I look forward to participating in more discussions on this very important topic, and I encourage members of the community to sign up and participate in helping shape the future of Darien through this one but very important socio economic platform of housing. Thank you.

Jenny Schwartz

RTM District 1

YMCA works alongside the goals of the Thriving Youth Task Force’s campaign

To the Editor:

The YMCA’s National Commitment to America is developing new generations of changemakers who will create communities we all want to live in—young people who grow into thriving adults who can transform communities, bridge social divides and give back.

The Darien YMCA is embodying this commitment to engage more youth and deepen their impact with them, by partnering with Darien’s Thriving Youth Task Force. Through this collaborative the Darien Y is learning more and more about the needs and opportunities in the Darien community. We’re learning that social isolation is leading to more stress, more anxiety and more depression among our youth.

The Darien YMCA fully supports the goal of the Thriving Youth Task Force to promote and empower positive youth development. Our missions of empowering youth are in alignment. At the YMCA, we work to strengthen the community through three areas of impact: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. We help to encourage young people in our programs to reach their full potential.

At the Y, we offer both competitive and recreational sports as activities for youth focusing on friendly competition as a way to unite young people around a shared goal and help them thrive as a part of a team. We aim to help our youth develop as individuals and as part of a team.

Our fitness programs give teens options to live an active, healthy lifestyle while reducing stress and anxiety. We aim to teach our youth to live healthy lives.

Our youth programs are conducted in a supportive environment to help them succeed in school, at home and throughout their lives. We aim to make our youth socially responsibly.

The “Our Darien” campaign of the Thriving Youth Task Force has a focus on the issues and pressures affecting youth in our community and the Darien YMCA is proud to partner with the task force to address these concerns.

We know that while our youth spend significant time in school and events, parents remain the most influential adults in the lives of their children. At the Y, we are focusing on programs geared not only for youth but for the entire family. The Darien YMCA will continue to endorse and support the work of the Thriving Youth Task Force as we are all focused on strengthening our community.

Jennifer Gardner

Chief Executive Officer

Darien YMCA

Darien clergy supports Thriving Youth’s ‘Our Darien’ campaign

To the Editor:

As we move toward a more educated and engaged future, we clergy of Darien are proud to stand alongside The Thriving Youth Task Force and The Community Fund of Darien to support the vision of the “Our Darien” Campaign, which seeks to equip families to be part of the solution to reduce binge drinking and, ultimately, see our youth fully live into all they were created to be.

With the onset of COVID-19, there has never before been such a desire for belonging and community. So many issues that have been swept under the rug before are now coming to light. The reality is that many youth are now facing a whole new set of constantly changing challenges, exacerbated by the pandemic. Now more than ever students are asking, “Why do I matter?” As clergy we seek to provide safe spaces for students to connect with themselves, one another and mentors who will support their holistic formation as spiritually active, mentally resilient and physically healthy persons. The “Our Darien” campaign seeks these same outcomes for our community.

As Alyse Webb-Wright wrote in her recent letter to the editor, teens are experiencing a time meant for self-discovery instead dominated by the burdens of college, school, sports and social events. We live in a culture that tells our young people: “It is not who you are that matters, but what you do.” This narrative needs to change.

Movements like the “Our Darien” Campaign are fighting to change the narrative, by not only shedding light on the issue of substance abuse, but also by offering a solution. In providing resources for students and parents, the “Our Darien” campaign effectually builds meaningful family relationships that will provide comfort and support for many young adults. It truly takes a village to raise a child, and the more support systems in place for our youth, the better. Our desire to see youth thrive cannot be accomplished without each member of our community. Whatever our role—as a parent, teacher, coach, mentor or pastor— we must work together to see our youth become caring, intelligent, mature and fulfilled adults. Now more than ever.

Heather Gordon

Youth Ministry Associate, Noroton Presbyterian Church

Ricardo Arocha

Student Ministry Pastor, Trinity Church

Naomi Cunningham

Director of Youth Ministry, Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church

Gary Morello

Designated Youth, Families and Community Pastor, Noroton Presbyterian Church

Fr. Chris Perrella