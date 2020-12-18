Letters to The Darien Times: Week of Dec. 17

Depot supports the ‘Our Darien’ campaign

We are writing to support the fourth and final “Our Darien” Campaign, launched by the Thriving Youth Task Force of The Community Fund of Darien. There is strong evidence that high-achieving students and those living in affluent communities face unique challenges every day. A topic in this campaign focuses on how we can better understand the risk factors of affluence and how it can be a contributing factor of substance abuse among teens.

Intellectual, social and emotional pressure are no strangers to any adolescent growing up in Darien. Our kids are constantly held to high expectations of achievement, from the classroom to the sports field, and are faced with more and more opportunities to prove their abilities and offered less space to make mistakes along the way. We at The Depot Youth Center strive to serve our youth and our community in the best ways we know how, which includes providing programming that prioritizes mental well-being.

The Depot is designed to inherently serve youth mental health and as proud members of the Thriving Youth Task Force, we provide programs on substance use and mental health in conjunction with the Silver Hill Hospital, the Darien YWCA Parent Awareness Program, the Darien Library, the Darien Health Department and more. We proudly collaborate with many local agencies in Darien, a community that supports its youth in all areas.

The “Our Darien” campaign will be giving parents and teens the scientific facts needed to make healthy decisions and avoid destructive decisions. We are honored to join with the Darien community to promote the mental health and well-being of its residents.

Janice Marzano, Program Director

The Depot Youth Center

Colangelo proud to support the Community Fund’s 06820 efforts

Despite servicing an array of large clients, we recognize the importance of supporting initiatives in local communities where our employees and their families reside.

Our partnership with the Thriving Youth Task Force of the Community Fund of Darien gave us the opportunity to work hand in hand to develop and execute the “06820” underage drinking campaign.

Underage drinking and substance abuse within our community is a serious issue. The solution is education and communication, both of which we were able to weave into the campaign. Anytime there is an opportunity to speak directly to young adults and parents about the risks associated with alcohol abuse, it is vital we take advantage of that and start the dialogue.

Colangelo is proud to support the efforts of The Community Fund of Darien in encouraging parents and young adults to make healthy decisions.

Alyson Tardif

Colangelo

Next Darien Talks Housing meeting welcomes Senator Anwar

Please mark your calendars for the next Darien Talks Housing. The topic will be “Demystifying 2021 Zoning Legislation”. The virtual event is scheduled on Thursday, Jan. 7 from 7 to 8 p.m. featuring Senator Saud Anwar who will discuss the zoning legislation that he will propose for the 2021 legislative session.

This is a great opportunity to hear directly from the senator, understand the details of the bill, understand what the proposals mean for Darien as well as have your questions answered. Members of the Darien community will have an opportunity to have a fact-based thoughtful discussion. Email darientalkshousing@gmail.com for further information and to sign up.

Chris Janson

Evonne Klein

Klein is a former first selectman for Darien.

Run for Darien initiative seeks candidates for office

This past election year, we saw activism, engagement, involvement and turnout like never before. In an effort to keep this incredible momentum, we are proud to launch a new initiative called Run for Darien. This initiative will provide those members of our community with the tools, resources and support needed to run for public office in Darien.

If you’ve toyed with the idea about running for local office, if you’re curious about which positions are open, and if you are ready to make change here in town, we urge you to Run for Darien and we will support you throughout your campaign.

Please join us for a virtual Ready to Run event on Sunday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. The event will be hosted by Dan Guller, and a panel of current and former elected officials will be on hand to answer your questions and give you all their tips and tricks for running a successful campaign.

Please email us at run4darien@gmail.com to learn more and RSVP for the event.