Letters: Supporting Democrats Mike Burke and Sara Parent for Darien’s Board of Ed

Thrilled to support Mike Burke and Sara Parent for Board of Ed

To the Editor:

I’m thrilled to support the two Democrats running for Board of Education, Mike Burke and Sara Parent. I hope your readers will join me in voting for them in November.

Mike Burke, an attorney, has served six years on the Board. He’s the policy committee chair and a member of its negotiating committee. He’s a key reason that the last two negotiations with the teachers’ union have been resolved smoothly and successfully. His sober judgment and professional experience are invaluable.

Sara Parent, a teacher, has served in a series of educationally-focused community positions, most recently as the co-chairman of the Council of Darien School Parents. Sara’s collaborative leadership of the CDSP — informed by her professional experience and her broad community engagement — will be essential to help the BoE serve its diverse constituencies.

Darien’s schools are embarking on their most challenging year ever. Mike Burke and Sara Parent are exactly the leaders and community servants we need now.

Frank Adelman

Darien

The writer is the vice chairman of Darien’s Democratic Town Committee

Mike Burke and Sara Parent are the right answer for Darien’s schools

To the Editor:

Until the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, Darien’s school system will face unprecedented challenges. Teachers, administrators and Board of Education members will not only need to immerse themselves in cutting-edge education techniques, but they will need to develop expertise in public health.

Mike Burke and Sara Parent are the obvious choices in November to master those dual tasks. Mike’s years of being the “policy wonk” on the Board give him the breadth of experience needed to provide thought leadership on these critical issues.

Sara’s graduate degree in teaching and experience as both a teacher and active Darien school parent will allow her to lead Board discussions from a perspective steeped in practical experience.

November’s election will give Darien’s citizens the opportunity to have their voices heard on the critical issues facing our country. Make them heard locally by voting for Mike & Sara.

David Bayne

Darien

The writer is the chairman of Darien’s Democratic Town Committee