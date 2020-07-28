Opinion

Letters: Members of Action Network of Darien Democrats support Biden

Supporting Biden’s climate change policy

To the Editor:

I am writing today in strong support of the climate change policy detailed by former Vice President Joe Biden. Vice President Biden knows there is no greater challenge facing our country and our world. He has outlined a bold plan —a Clean Energy Revolution — to address this grave threat and lead the world in addressing the climate emergency.

The Biden plan will make a historic investment in our clean energy future and environmental justice, paid for by rolling back the Trump tax incentives that enrich corporations at the expense of American jobs and the environment. Furthermore, his plan will ensure that the U.S. achieves a 100% clean energy economy and reaches net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

In Joe Biden, voters concerned about leaving a cleaner, more environmentally just future for generations have a decades-long champion of the cause. Joe Biden is a long-time advocate for combatting climate change. In fact, in 1986, Biden introduced one of the first-ever climate bills in Congress. PolitiFact recently called him a “climate change pioneer” and described his early leadership on the matter as “a watershed moment.”

Moreover, Vice President Biden has committed that Biden for President will not accept contributions from oil, gas and coal corporations or executives. Americans need a leader who will lead by example on this issue and Americans have that in the former Vice President.

The contrast between four more years of climate inaction and regulatory rollbacks by the incumbent and the ambitious Biden Plan for a Clean Energy Revolution could not be starker. Let’s leave a cleaner, healthier, and more environmentally just planet for generations to come.

Please remember to vote in the Democratic Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 11 and on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Joe Biden.

Will Simpson

Member

The Action Network of Darien Democrats

Biden’s ‘Build Back Better Plan’ should be supported

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my keen interest in Joe Biden’s agenda for building modern, sustainable infrastructure.

At this moment of profound crisis, we have the opportunity to build a more resilient, sustainable economy —one that will put the United States on an irreversible path to achieve net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by no later than 2050. Joe Biden will seize that opportunity and, in the process, create millions of well-paying jobs that provide workers with the choice to join a union and bargain collectively with their employers.

With Biden’s Build Back Better plan, investments in infrastructure will create millions of good, union jobs rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure - from roads and bridges to green spaces and water systems to electricity grids and universal broadband - to lay a new foundation for sustainable growth, compete in the global economy, withstand the impacts of climate change, and improve public health, including access to clean air and clean water.

These investments will make sure the communities who have suffered the most from pollution are first to benefit — including low-income rural and urban communities, communities of color, and Native communities. Biden’s plan will empower workers to organize unions and bargain collectively with their employers as they rebuild the middle class and a more sustainable future. Biden will make a $2 trillion accelerated investment, with a plan to deploy those resources over his first term, setting us on an irreversible course to meet the ambitious climate progress that science demands.

Biden will ensure these jobs are filled by diverse, local, well-trained workers - including women and people of color - by requiring federally funded projects to prioritize Project Labor and Community Workforce Agreements and employ workers trained in registered apprenticeship programs.

Monica Keady

Member

Action Network of Darien Democrats

Joe Biden's plans on ending gun violence

To the Editor:

I am writing today to express my deep support for the former vice president’s plan for ending gun violence in our nation. Joe Biden knows that gun violence is a public health epidemic. Almost 40,000 people die as a result of firearm injuries every year in the United States, and many more are wounded.

Joe Biden has a track record of taking on the National Rifle Association (NRA) on a national stage and winning. Not once, but twice. In 1993, Biden shepherded through Congress the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, which established the background check system that has since kept more than three million firearms out of dangerous hands. In 1994, Biden—along with his colleague Senator Dianne Feinstein—secured the passage of 10-year bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. As president, Joe Biden will defeat the NRA again.

Biden’s plan on ending gun violence includes banning the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Currently, federal law prevents hunters from hunting migratory game birds with more than three shells in their shotgun. That means our federal law does more to protect ducks than children.

In addition, the former vice president supports buying back the assault weapons and high-capacity magazines already in our communities. This will give individuals who now possess assault weapons or high-capacity magazines two options: sell the weapons to the government, or register them under the National Firearms Act.

Finally, Biden supports other common-sense gun reform measures such as requiring background checks for all gun sales. Today, an estimated 1 in 5 firearms are sold or transferred without a background check. Biden will enact universal background check legislation, requiring a background check for all gun sales with very limited exceptions, such as gifts between close family members.

It’s within our grasp to end our gun violence epidemic and respect the Second Amendment, which is limited. As president, Biden will pursue constitutional, common-sense gun safety policies. Under Biden’s leadership, we can leave safer communities for all of our children.

Natalie Vasileff

Member