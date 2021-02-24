Letters: Darien residents write in support of Patricia Billie Miller for special election

Support Miller in special election

To the Editor:

As a longtime resident of Darien, I am thrilled to share with you the news of Patricia Billie Miller as Senatorial candidate, District 27.

In this new 2021 era of hope, Pat Miller has demonstrated that she has the attributes to carry this state forward. Significant, is her uncanny ability to connect with all people, heart to heart. Her genuine empathy, compassion and integrity are a rarity these days.

Ms Miller’s commitment to quality education is exceptional. Darien and Stamford students and their families will benefit from her advocacy, action, and smarts. Her talents, energy and fortitude will take us to the next level, ensuring our growth and continued ability to thrive.

This is a call to action for Darien voters, Districts 2 and 4. Please join me in voting for Pat Billie Miller. You will be glad you did!

Christine Castles

Darien Democratic Town Committee

Reminder for Districts 2 and 4 to vote in special election

To the Editor:

This letter is a friendly reminder to Darien residents who live in Districts 2 and 4 to vote on Tuesday, March 2 in the special election for State Senate. Pat Billie Miller is running for the state senate seat vacated by Carlo Leone.

Pat has served as a state representative since 2009. There is no issue too small or too large that she won’t take on for her constituents. She takes the time to meet with constituents to address their needs and issues. We need elected officials who are willing to take the time to listen and then lead. Darien needs Pat Miller in the State Senate.

Please mark March 2 on your calendar for Darien’s special election and vote row A for Pat Billie Miller for State Senate.

Barbara Thorne

The writer is a member of Darien’s Democratic Town Committee

Miller has needed experience

for state office

To the Editor:

On March 2, Darien voters in District 2 and 4 have the opportunity to vote in a special election for State Senate. I hope you will join me in voting for Pat Billie Miller.

She currently serves as a state representative. Pat has consistently fought for our most vulnerable neighbors, which includes our veterans. She has served as House Bonding Subcommittee Chairman. Her expertise and knowledge of the state budget will add an important voice to the State Senate.

This Legislative Session is an important one. Let’s send Pat Billie Miller to the State Senate to represent Darien. She has the experience to ensure decisions are made in the best interests of us all.

Please join me in voting for Pat Billie Miller - Row A - on March 2nd.

Stacey Tie

Darien

Pat Billie Miller for state senate

To the Editor:

Pat Billie Miller, who has been in the Connecticut House of Representatives for the last 12 years representing Stamford, is the Democratic candidate running for State Senate in a special election on Tuesday March 2.

I am so excited to endorse Ms. Miller to represent us in Hartford because she has great experience in the workings of Connecticut’s state government and I believe she has the wisdom and ability to lead.

She understands that the caring economy is the infrastructure that impacts our daily lives whether it is quality education, paid family medical leave or protecting the environment and she understands that there is a balance so that we have a State with a thriving exchange economy with solid budgets, updated infrastructure and a skilled workforce.

She has impressed me on Zoom as being a good listener and understanding the workings of the Government. At this moment in history I believe that we are going to face difficult economic issues and that it is important to put into place people who know the landscape, are hard working and have a vision for a Democratic State where we can all thrive as citizens.

Jean Sweeney

Darien

ANDD endorses Pat Billie Miller for state senate

To the Editor:

The Action Network of Darien Democrats is proud to endorse Pat Billie Miller for State Senate.

Pat Miller has held a distinguished record as State Representative for Stamford. We are fortunate that she is willing to take her expertise to the State Senate where her voice will be amplified. Pat understands the toll the pandemic has taken not only in Darien and Stamford, but also across the State of Connecticut. During this difficult time, Pat rose to the challenge that COVID presented and she rolled up her sleeves to bring food to seniors, disabled individuals and health care workers. Women-owned businesses were particularly hard hit and she advocated for funding to get them through these trying times.

Getting vaccines to all and ensuring schools are safe for in-person learning are her priorities to keep our communities safe and are important to build back during and after the pandemic. She understands that the post-COVID world will need someone who will fight to bring Connecticut’s economy back, and create jobs. And that person is Pat Billie Miller. Her record has proven that she has the skills to do what is required during these extraordinary times.

She has voted to increase the minimum wage, create family medical leave, support tax relief for veterans and seniors, pass important gun safety laws and expand telehealth, breast cancer screening.

Voters in Districts 2 and 4 please join us in voting for Pat Billie Miller for State Senate on Tuesday, March 2. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling location is at Town Hall Gym.

The Action Network of Darien Democrats

Vote for Miller

for state senate

To the Editor:

This letter is in support of Patricia Billie Miller for State Senate in the upcoming March 2 special election. Representative Miller has a proven track record as a six-term state legislator of being a strong supporter of education, campaign finance reform, and strengthening domestic violence and consumer protection laws. As State Representative, she was co-chairwoman of the influential bonding subcommittee of the finance committee.

Her outstanding representation of her constituents has earned her awards too numerous to list, among them the AARP Legislative Achievement Award, the Connecticut Community Association’s Legislator of the Year Award, and the Woman’s Business Development Council Woman of Influence Award. Rep. Miller has a proven track record of serving her constituents. If you are in District 2 or 4, please be sure to vote for her on March 2 at the Town Hall gymnasium.

Margaret Rague

The writer is a member of Darien’s Democratic Town Committee

Miller is the voice

we need in Hartford

To the Editor:

In the upcoming special election for state senate, I’d like to voice my support for Pat Billie Miller. Pat has served in the State House of Representatives for the past 12 years, and is well-known and well-liked by Democrats and Republicans alike. In fact, she is the only candidate even discussing bipartisanship. With her focus on education, healthcare, and affordable housing, Pat is the voice we need in the State Senate. Please join me on March 2 (or beforehand by absentee ballot) in voting for Pat Billie Miller.

Dan Guller

Founding Member of the Action Network of Darien Democrats

Pat Billie Miller

for state senate

To the Editor:

On Tuesday March 2, Darien will hold a special state senate election to fill the seat vacated by Carlo Leone. Voters in Districts 2 and 4 (except for Precinct 4-1) are eligible to vote and all voters will vote at Town Hall. Hindley School will not be open as a polling place.

Pat Billie Miller is the clear choice in this election. She has been a State Representative from Stamford for over a decade and has risen to be Chair of the Bonding subcommittee and is a leader on the Education Committee. Her focus as a State Representative has been fiscal responsibility and education. Her issues are Darien’s issues and when elected she will enter the State Senate with a wealth of experience and a degree of respect from her fellow Senators seldom accorded to a freshman State Senator.

More importantly, Pat believes strongly in representing and advocating for her constituents. We can count of Pat to be a strong advocate for that which Darien treasures most — the education of our children. However, having seen Pat’s dedication to constituent services as a State Representative, I know that Darien can count on Pat Billie Miller to be there for us whenever Darien needs a strong and respected voice in Hartford.

I urge all Darien voters in Districts 2 and 4 to elect Pat Billie Miller on March 2 as Darien’s next State Senator.

David Bayne