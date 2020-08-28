Opinion

Letters: Darien residents encourage support for Biden, Harris, local Democrats

Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Send letters to the editor to: Editor@DarienTimes.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letters: Darien residents encourage support for Biden, Harris, local Democrats 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Biden understands the impact of climate change

To the Editor:

For several years, as co-chair of education for the Darien Environmental Group, I did my best to educate Darien students of all ages on the importance of sustainable living and protecting the environment. As a leader in Scouts BSA, I pledge to be a steward of the environment. The past four years have been heartbreaking for me and for millions of other Americans who understand the science of climate change. I write today in support of Joe Biden and his environmental plan.

We deserve a president whose priorities include clean air to breathe. Regulations on toxic emissions cannot be too strict; yet under the current administration, the EPA has loosened regulations on toxic air pollution. As a president who also understands and believes the science of climate change, Joe Biden will make progress to significantly reduce emissions during his first term and enforce those results.

Joe Biden’s plan is to take our nation to net-zero emissions by 2050. To accomplish this daunting yet possible task, the United States must once again become the leader in innovative industry. Joe Biden’s plan is to invest in clean energy that makes air and drinking water safer for every woman, man, and child and will also rebuild our faltering economy. While helping to heal our planet, Joe Biden will create job opportunities for the thousands of unemployed Americans. He will rebuild this nation to not only be ready for the future but to lead the way.

The United States was once the leader that rallied the world’s nations to work together to solve the problems of climate change. Now our country has been hamstrung in the race to end this global threat by the current administration. Pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord was one of many giant steps backward that the United States has taken on the world stage, but the Biden Administration will rejoin the Paris Agreement. He will convene a world summit on climate with the leaders of the major carbon emitting nations and persuade them to make more ambitious national pledges than they have already made. Joe Biden is well-respected internationally and knows how to collaborate productively to get things done.

I support Joe Biden, the non-toxic candidate who will move this country and the world toward a stronger, healthier future. Under Biden’s leadership, the United States can once again be a leader on the issue of climate change and the nation at the forefront of developing innovative green energy and jobs.

Susie Flaherty

Darien

Vote Biden to put an end to circus in Washington

To the Editor:

Being a Democrat in Darien is sometimes a lonely business. Despite there being over 3,300 registered Democrats in town, it sometimes feels like our house is the blueberry on a street full of strawberries. That’s why I was so heartened four years ago when Hillary so easily won Darien. Darienites were not taken in by race-baiting and fear-mongering.

This year, our choice for president is even easier. Joe Biden is a man of vision, strength, intelligence, compassion, and unimpeachable integrity. He believes in science and scientists. As senator and vice president, he demonstrated his ability to rise above partisan politics and enact meaningful legislation on campaign finance reform, climate change, and domestic violence. But I’m guessing you already know this. In fact, as was the case in 2016, I’ll bet you’re already planning to put country over party and vote Joe Biden for president.

So, while you’re voting for Biden, I would ask that you take a look at the other Democrats on your ballot this November: the compassion and experience of Mike Burke and Sara Parent for the Board of Education; the steadfast leadership of our state legislators — State Sens. Carlo Leone and Bob Duff and State Rep. Matt Blumenthal; and the fierce advocacy of Congressman Jim Himes. Each of them will, as Joe Biden promised at the convention, work as hard for the people who didn’t vote for them, as they will for those who did.

Donald Trump lost our town four years ago because we Nutmeggers have known who he is for decades: a con man who fancies himself a brilliant businessman. A P.T. Barnum who mistakenly thinks he’s a J.P. Morgan. A vote for Joe Biden will put an end to the embarrassing circus we’ve been witness to, and bring steady, adult leadership back to Washington.

Dan Guller

The writer is a member of the Action Network of Darien Democrats

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the leaders we need

To the Editor:

We need a president who can lead us out of this pandemic crisis. We need a president who can lead the economic recovery caused by the crisis — for all Americans. We need a president who can lead us to address systemic racism and economic inequities that have been once again laid bare during this time of crisis.

Joe Biden can provide that leadership. He has the experience. He has the passion of service to our country. And he has the empathy to listen and learn.

My support for the Biden/Harris ticket is not just a vote against Trump/Pence, it is a vote for Biden/Harris.

I do believe that Trump has failed our country. His foreign policy favors autocrats and has alienated our allies. His economic policy favors the wealthy and perpetuates inequity of opportunity. He has dismantled environmental progress. Rather than embracing our diversity and pushing for needed immigration reform, he has used racist rhetoric to demonize immigrants and create division among us. His response to Covid-19 has been weak — starting with denying the science, failing to create a national testing response, failing to use the power of the presidency to impact supply chain issues, and inconsistent messaging that has resulted in politicizing actions like mask wearing.

I believe that Biden and Harris will work to unite us and create a better America for all Americans by Building Back Better. It must start with controlling the virus. Only then can we rebuild the economy. Rebuilding the middle class and supporting working families, supporting sustainable infrastructure and a clean energy future, addressing systemic racism and fighting for racial equity, fighting for women’s rights and more. And Joe Biden has the moral character to do the job.

Join me in supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Martha Olson