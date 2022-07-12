Letter to the editor: Thank you to the Darien Old Timers Athletic Association

I want to thank the Darien Old Timers Athletic Association and its treasurer, Jim Jespersen, for their continued support of our department. Darien Human Services greatly appreciates the donations made on behalf of the town’s seniors and the overall mental health of the Darien community. As a community, we need to take care of one another and your donations will help us do just that.

We feel very fortunate to have organizations in town like yours that continue to support the Darien community. Thank you for your kindness and support. It means so much to our office and the clients we serve.