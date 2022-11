It’s wonderful our town now has a local podcast where we can listen to some of the important issues surrounding Darien straight from the sources.

The new fall series on “Mental Health” is particularly relevant, and I admire the three DHS students’ bravery in telling their stories. For those who haven’t heard the podcast yet, I urge you to listen promptly to this episode and to all the informative interviews about this town — organizations, school superintendent, health, sports, emergency workers, etc. — with 50 episodes now available.

I’ve learned so much about Darien when I thought I already knew everything. Thank you, Taylor and Liz, for helping us grow and learn.

Also a listener hint: If you are like I was and don’t know what a podcast is much less how to listen, search “Now We’re Talking Darien” in Google or tap the purple podcast app on your iPhone and search.

Marti Lanese

Darien