McNally will be a strong leader

Monica McNally: impeccable character, trustworthy, smart, hardworking. Monica has been a friend and fellow mom for the last 25 years. I have enjoyed her friendship and find her to be loyal and caring. Monica is solution oriented, pragmatic and very approachable. Her integrity, commitment and service to the town of Darien are exemplary and have fully prepared her for the role of first selectman. I am confident that Monica McNally will be a strong leader for Darien.