McNally, Zagrodsky and Minnick are a wise choice

Darien’s local Republicans have provided us with an experienced, thoughtful, energetic, and compassionate group of Selectmen candidates for election this fall.

The first selectman candidate, Monica McNally, has a broad financial background and years of successful experience in Darien’s town government. She is a proven consensus builder and a strong leader, with wit, and the desire to lead Darien through what will be a difficult time with Hartford initiatives. As a present selectman, she will easily transition into her new role.

Jon Zagrodsky has been a brilliant shepherd of Darien’s finances for many years as the head of the town’s Board of Finance. He has worked with all town departments and boards, and he is a champion of residents having a fair say in how our town is managed and developed.

Marcy Minnick has a proven track record of active involvement in town government, and she is the CEO of a successful multi-generational tool-making company, giving her management experience that will be good for our town.

Please, get to know these candidates and I think you will see the wisdom behind their choice as the next leaders of Darien.

Jameson Riley, member of the Darien Republican Town Committee