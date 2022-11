As friends and neighbors of Tom O’Dea for over 20 years, we are asking for your support to return Tom to Connecticut’s House of Representatives to continue his outstanding leadership in delivering results for our community and state.

We have had the opportunity to see all of the O’Dea’s three children grow from infants into responsible young adults who reflect their parent’s values. Tom is dedicated to his family, community, country and church. He brings a level of enthusiasm and energy to his responsibilities as deputy minority leader in the House of Representatives, representing the 125th District.

A proven results-oriented leader, Tom has mastered the art of crossing the aisle working on bipartisan legislation issues such as juvenile justice, data privacy, saving thousands of lives combating the opioid crisis, sensible gun control measures and many more that affect our everyday lives.

As a conservative, Tom is dedicated to fiscal responsibility, lowering energy costs, improving public safety, local control of zoning and education and creating an environment where small business can thrive.

While you might not be lucky enough to have Tom as a neighbor, you can count on Tom to represent you as one. Join us in reelecting Tom O’Dea as our state representative.

George and Jane Perkins

New Canaan