Darien’s own Jayme Stevenson, a candidate for the 4th U.S. Congressional District in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, knows the issues that concern our residents. She will be a voice in Congress who speaks for us.

Jayme has done it for us in serving in her 10-year role as first selectman of Darien and working across aisles in her leadership role with the Connecticut Council of Municipalities. As chairman of the Western Council of Governments, Jayme showed she can work with small towns and big cities on regional issues.

Jayme’s experience, tenacity, empathy and core values make her a strong proponent of Darien and Fairfield County. She loves our town, our country and our way of life, and she respects our individualism.

Jayme is our best choice for U.S. Congress.

Monica McNally

Darien First Selectman