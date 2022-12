Recently, we thoroughly enjoyed an evening of music performed by the Darien High School Concert Band and wind, percussion and jazz ensembles.

It is inspiring to see how much these students have accomplished and to experience the result of their music education. Kudos to Director Jonathon Grauer. Credit is also due to the music teachers who instructed these students in their earlier grades as well as the administration and school board who support the music program.

On the Monday prior, the Middlesex Middle School showcased their talents. We are fortunate to have a music program of such high caliber. My grandchildren are beneficiaries of the program.

One cannot overstate the benefits of music and the other arts for social and emotional well being in a well rounded education. The arts enrich our lives.

Thank you for the joy this holiday season.

Gloria A. Moss, Stamford